Barcelona were heavily linked with a swoop for Erling Haaland during the summer transfer window. However, the club's vice president, Rafa Yuste, has refused to make any ambitious promises on the potential transfer of the Borussia Dortmund forward.

He stated:

"I prefer to be governed by the principle of prudence. We come from a situation of a huge economic crisis, therefore prudence. I do not see Haaland [signing] happening now. From now to next year we will see what the situation is and what we can do in terms of signings."

Yuste added:

"First we have to lay the foundations of a house that we have found in ruins, so let's focus first on fortifying it. Let's feed those at home first and then we'll see what else we can do, without losing sight of the fact that we always want to have the best, and Haaland is one of the best in the world."

Of course, Barcelona can't afford to make any big-money signings at the moment. The Catalan giants are in a terrible financial situation right now, which led to the departure of many key players during the summer transfer window.

Barcelona's economic mess is a product of the mismanagement of the previous administration. Rafa Yuste didn't hesitate to fire a shot at former president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his administration over the club's current problems. He said:

"The only thing he did was increase the debt, in addition to leaving the wage bill that we have found."

When could Barcelona sign Erling Haaland?

Barcelona can't afford Erling Haaland's transfer fee anytime soon.

From a realistic angle, Barcelona can't afford to sign Erling Haaland in the January transfer window owing to their financial constraints. It has been reported that the club has a meager budget of €20 million for the winter transfer window - a far cry from the striker's €150 million price tag.

However, the Blaugrana could get an increased chance of luring the Norwegian to Camp Nou at the end of the season.

Erling Haaland's release clause will drop to just €75 million next summer, and Barcelona would have enough time to raise funds for his transfer. It remains to be seen what will happen.

