Reports have emerged suggesting that former president Josep Maria Bartomeu hired a social media company to affect the image of Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique.

According to AS, Pique and Lionel Messi were targeted by Bartomeu, who hired I3 Ventures, a social media company, to harm their reputation.

As per reports, Lionel Messi and Pique were not the only individuals targeted. Legends such as Xavi and Pep Guardiola were also among the targets. This controversy has been dubbed as the 'Barcagate' scandal.

Bartomeu resigned as Barcelona president in 2020 after a period of intense criticism. He was arrested yesterday in connection to his role in the 'Barcagate' scandal.

Barcelona are in a state of disarray, with the club in a precarious financial situation. Amidst all this, the presidential elections are looming as well.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona continue to dominate headlines

Barcelona and Lionel Messi have been constantly in the news for some time now. Regarded by many as Barcelona's greatest ever player, Lionel Messi announced his decision to leave the club last summer. However, a move failed to materialise.

The Argentina international's current Barcelona deal expires in the summer, and there have been no signs from him or his camp about wanting to sign a new deal.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily linked with Lionel Messi. Both clubs boast of personnel who enjoy a close relationship with the forward.

On the field, Barcelona have been an inconsistent unit this season under the management of Ronald Koeman. They are 2nd in the league, five points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid who have a game in hand.

In the Champions League, they lost their the first leg of the Round of 16 4-1 to Paris Saint-Germain. Lionel Messi scored the goal for Barcelona.

There have been suggestions that the arrival of a new president would see Koeman sacked as manager. Al Sadd boss Xavi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta have been linked as possible alternatives.

However, for now the future of Lionel Messi continues to be a cause for concern among Barcelona fans.

