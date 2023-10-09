“Let’s not forget him” – Martin Keown issues plea to acknowledge incredible display from 25-year-old Arsenal star in win over Man City

Martin Keown has urged fans not to forget about Gabriel Magalhaes' contribution to Arsenal's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday (8 October).

William Saliba and Gabriel expectedly started at the heart of Arsenal's defense, keeping Erling Haaland and co. at bay. David Raya did not have any saves to make as the Gunners kept their sixth clean sheet across competitions this season.

Saliba has arguably been one of the Premier League's finest centre-backs in recent months. The north London club's league form dwindled last season after the Frenchman's injury in March this year, which led to Manchester City winning the league title by five points.

Despite leading the table for 248 days, Arsenal fell apart at the tail end of the last campaign. In the 11 games after the France international's injury, they managed to drop points on six occasions.

Keown nevertheless believes Saliba's impressive displays shouldn't overshadow Gabriel's contribution to the team. After his former team's win at the Emirates, the Premier League legend told TalkSPORT (h/t TheBootRoom):

"I thought the Arsenal defence was superb. Saliba showed why he was missed so much at the end of last season. Gabriel as well. Let’s not forget him. I thought they ate Haaland yesterday. Honestly, physically they were really up for that challenge."

Gabriel (25) completed 92% of his 59 passes, made five recoveries and three interceptions, and won two of his three ground duels. Manchester City, meanwhile, recorded just one shot on target throughout the game.

Arsenal ended long wait for Premier League win against Man City under Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta became Arsenal's head coach in December 2019 after leaving his post as Manchester City's assistant manager.

The Spaniard did not manage to pick up a single point in his first seven league games against Pep Guardiola. In fact, the north London giants last won a league match against Manchester City in December 2015, when Arsene Wenger was in charge of the club.

That changed on Sunday. An 86th-minute goal from substitute Gabriel Martinelli, albeit via a huge Nathan Ake deflection, sealed the three points for the hosts.

Arsenal enter the October international break with 20 points from eight league games, trailing leaders Tottenham Hotspur on goals scored. The two north London clubs are the only teams not to lose a single league game this season.

The Gunners have also won both their games against the Cityzens so far this term. They won the FA Community Shield in August after beating Guardiola's side on penalties at Wembley.