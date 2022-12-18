"Let's get that 3rd star" - Zinedine Zidane and Paul Pogba send heartfelt wishes to France squad ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina

Zinedine Zidane and Paul Pogba sent heartfelt messages to the France squad ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina on December 18.

Les Bleus and La Albiceleste are set to engage in a showcase clash at the Lusail Stadium later this evening. Zidane and Pogba, both of whom know a thing or two about winning the World Cup, sent messages to the team ahead of the highly anticipated clash.

Zidane won the tournament back in 1998 with the French team, which was captained by the current coach of Les Bleus, Didier Deschamps. Along with the likes of Marcel Desailly, Laurent Blanc, Lilian Thuram, Thierry Henry, Emmanuel Petit, and more, they defeated Brazil in the final by a scoreline of 3-0 to win the FIFA World Cup. Zidane scored a brace in the final.

Zidane wrote in his latest Instagram post:

"Playing in a World Cup final is a childhood dream. Let's get that third star! Go Blues!"

Paul Pogba has also scored in the World Cup final. The former Manchester United superstar netted for Les Bleus in the 2018 World Cup. Deschamps' managed side won the clash against Croatia by a scoreline of 4-2.

Pogba, however, missed the 2022 edition of the tournament. The superstar midfielder had to undergo surgery after suffering a meniscus injury during pre-season with Juventus.

Pogba said in a video message to the France team (via Ouest France):

“Okay guys, for a second time guys, in the World Cup final. And this is a second time in a row, so I give you all my support, all my strength. A final you know, it is not played it is won! Wish you all the best. Good luck to you. Go Blues!"

France look to become the first team to win back-to-back FIFA World Cup trophies in 60 years

France Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

France are on the brink of creating a piece of FIFA World Cup history. Les Bleus have the chance to become the first team to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil did so in 1958 and 1962. Pele was part of that historic Brazilian team.

Kylian Mbappe and co. will face Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the final. Both the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars, Messi and Mbappe, have been in spectacular form in Qatar. They are currently jointly leading the race for the Golden Boot with five goals each.

