"Let's go" - Gabriel blown away by Arsenal teammate's performance against Zurich on Instagram 

Left impressed with Arsenal teammate Marquinhos’s debut against FC Zurich, center-back Gabriel Magalhaes dropped an encouraging comment under the young forward’s Instagram post.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners took on Zurich in their Europa League Group A opener on Thursday (September 9). The Spanish coach fielded a young XI, handing Marquinhos his highly-anticipated debut. The forward, who started on the right side of Arsenal’s front three, produced an impressive performance, directly contributing to both the north Londoners’ goals in a 2-1 win.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1 - Marquinhos is the first player since Raphael Meade vs Panathinaikos in September 1981 to make his competitive debut for Arsenal in a European game and score in that fixture. Entrance. 1 - Marquinhos is the first player since Raphael Meade vs Panathinaikos in September 1981 to make his competitive debut for Arsenal in a European game and score in that fixture. Entrance. https://t.co/0LU0gDZKGb

After the match, Marquinhos took to Instagram to share his gratitude. His post read:

“God is wonderful ❤️😭 Dream come true to debut with this giant shirt, very happy for the goal and the victory... just the beginning, lets go !!! 🔴⚪️”

Gabriel was quick to leave a comment, praising his young teammate for his successful debut. The center-back commented:

“Let's goooo my crack 🔥”

Marquinhos, 19, joined Arsenal earlier this summer for a €3.5 million fee from Brazilian club Sao Paulo. His contract with the Londoners runs until June 2027.

Marquinhos was Arsenal’s standout performer in Europa League opener

Mikel Arteta's decision to start Marquinhos against Zurich turned out to be a masterstroke, with him scoring once and providing an assist to guide his team to a 2-1 victory.

The former Sao Paulo man opened his goalscoring account for his new employers in the 16th minute. Center forward Edward Nketiah dashed down the left flank and put in a perfect cross for Marquinhos inside the box. Without hesitation, the Brazilian put his foot through the ball and found the top corner.

A couple of minutes past the hour mark, Marquinhos returned the favor, setting up Nketiah with an inch-perfect delivery from the left. The Arsenal graduate made no mistake heading it in from close range.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 19-year-old Marquinhos was emotional after scoring on his Arsenal debut 🥺 19-year-old Marquinhos was emotional after scoring on his Arsenal debut 🥺❤️ https://t.co/lygqlBVlzj

In Zurich, Marquinhos made four key passes, completed three of four crosses, accurately delivered a long ball, and completed a dribble. Additionally, he greatly contributed to the Gunners’ press and pulled his weight while defending as well, making two interceptions.

It was a perfect debut by the Brazilian starlet and could earn him some valuable minutes when the Londoners return to Europa League action against PSV Eindhoven on September 15.

