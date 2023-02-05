"Let's go kid" - Sergio Aguero reacts to Lionel Messi's matchwinning display for PSG against Toulouse

Former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero was among those who were thrilled by Lionel Messi's goalscoring performance in PSG's 2-1 victory over Toulouse in Ligue 1.

PSG locked horns with Toulouse at the Parc des Princes in their 22nd Ligue 1 match of the season on Saturday, February 4. Lionel Messi and Co. went into the game looking to build on their 3-1 win against Montpellier.

Christophe Galtier's side made a poor start to the game as they conceded a goal just 20 minutes in. Dutch midfielder Branco van den Boomen found the back of the net for the visitors.

Achraf Hakimi, though, nullified Toulouse's opener with what was his fourth Ligue 1 goal of the season 18 minutes later. The Moroccan then turned provider as Messi grabbed the winner for Les Parisiens just before the hour mark.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner thus continued his fine form, netting his third goal in five league matches. The Parisians also reinforced their place at the top of the table as they now boast an eight-point lead over second-placed Marseille.

Expressing his delight at the win, Messi shared a number of pictures from the match against Toulouse on his Instagram. The post has already garnered over nine million likes, with several celebrities commenting on it.

Aguero was among those who reacted to the 35-year-old's social media post on Saturday night. The former Argentina striker showed his support for his friend by writing:

“Let’s go kid.”

Futsal legend Alessandro Rosa Vieira (popularly known as Falcao) also notably interacted with Lionel Messi's Instagram post.

Lionel Messi takes league goal tally for PSG to double digits

Lionel Messi's goal against Toulouse saw him take his tally in Ligue 1 for the season to double digits. He has now found the back of the net 10 times for Les Parisiens in the top flight this term.

The FIFA World Cup winner has also provided as many assists for his teammates in 18 matches so far. Meanwhile, he has contributed towards nine goals from six appearances across all other competitions for PSG this season.

Messi, who joined the club from Barcelona in 2021, will be hopeful of leading the Parisians to glory across all fronts this campaign. The French giants have already got the Trophee Des Champions in the bag, while they are currently leading the title race.

PSG have also made it to the Round of 16 of both the UEFA Champions League and the Coupe de France. It remains to be seen if they can emerge victorious in both competitions.

