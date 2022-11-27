"Let's go" - Lionel Messi sends message to Argentina fans after win over Mexico at FIFA World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi shared a message after their 2-0 win over Mexico in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Saturday, November 26.

La Albiceleste suffered a shock 1-2 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their tournament opener on November 22. A defeat against the fellow south American side yesterday would have meant elimination from the Qatar showdown after just two games.

However, Argentina dug deep and produced a stunning victory against the Mexicans. In an Instagram post, Messi stressed the importance of the win. He also stated that their next clash against Poland on November 30 is set to be a virtual final.

He wrote:

"We had to win today and we could do it. There's another final coming up on Wednesday and we have to keep fighting all together... Let's go Argentina!!!"

Argentina's clash against Mexico started in a tame fashion with Lionel Scaloni's side failing to cope with the Mexican's pressure and intensity. The match seemed to be heading towards another disappointment for La Albiceleste before Messi's moment of magic in the second half.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man received the ball and put an excellent shot past Guillermo Ochoa in the 62nd minute. Enzo Fernandez then scored another brilliant goal in the 87th minute to secure all three points for Argentina.

Squawka @Squawka Lionel Messi's game by numbers vs Mexico



87.8% passing accuracy

64 touches

9 duels won

7 final third entries

5 fouls won

3 crosses attempted

2 take-ons completed

2 shots

1 goal

1 assist



When they needed him the most... Lionel Messi's game by numbers vs Mexico87.8% passing accuracy64 touches9 duels won7 final third entries5 fouls won3 crosses attempted2 take-ons completed2 shots1 goal1 assistWhen they needed him the most... https://t.co/TWXj8zr0rI

Lionel Messi on Argentina's win over Mexico in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

After the win over Mexico, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner explained how tough it was for Argentina between the loss against Saudi Arabia and the match against Mexico.

He said (via Buenos Aires Times):

"It was uncomfortable given the defeat in the opening match, which we didn't expect. The days were very long, that's how it felt. We were eager to have the chance to turn this around."

"We knew it was a critical game," he added. "If we didn't win we were out and if we won, we would have another chance. Luckily we could win and that was a weight off our shoulders and joy. We have peace of mind, it's all down to us again."

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez also commented on the victory, claiming that they were confident even after the tough loss in the World Cup opener. He said:

"We knew that if we lost we would be out, they gave us a difficult game but having the No.10 [Messi], it's always easier. We never doubted ourselves, but these days were hard for us. But today we showed that we can be more."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1 - Lionel Messi is now both the youngest (18y 357d vs Serbia in 2006) and the oldest (35y 155d vs Mexico today) player to both score and assist in a single World Cup game since the start of the 1966 tournament. Longevity. 1 - Lionel Messi is now both the youngest (18y 357d vs Serbia in 2006) and the oldest (35y 155d vs Mexico today) player to both score and assist in a single World Cup game since the start of the 1966 tournament. Longevity. https://t.co/e6Ak6fmI8l

Messi has now scored eight goals in FIFA World Cup history and has leveled his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo and legend Diego Maradona.

Argentina will lock horns with Poland in their final Group C game at the Stadium 974 on Wednesday, November 30.

Get Argentina vs Mexico live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group C in FIFA World Cup 2022? Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia 1040 votes