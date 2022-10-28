"Let’s go, United!" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message after scoring for Manchester United in Europa League

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his happiness with Manchester United's 3-0 UEFA Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford on Thursday, October 27.

The Portuguese returned to the starting XI after being kept out of the Red Devils' squad to face Chelsea on October 22 due to disciplinary issues.

He infamously walked down the tunnel before full-time during Manchester United's Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur last week. This prompted manager Erik ten Hag to suspend him for the Chelsea clash.

However, he returned to the squad for the Europa League clash against Sheriff and scored the final goal to help his side register a 3-0 win. Following the encounter, Ronaldo posted a message on Twitter that read:

"Great team effort and a good victory. We stand together. Let’s go, United!"

Here's the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward's post:

Diogo Dalot opened the scoring for Manchester United in the 44th minute against Sheriff before Marcus Rashford doubled their lead midway through the second half. Ronaldo rounded it all off with a goal in the 81st minute to hand the English giants a comprehensive victory.

Manchester United need to beat Real Sociedad to take top spot in Europa League Group E

Manchester United consolidated their second spot in the Group E table after getting the better of Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday. The Red Devils now have 12 points from five matches, with their only defeat coming against group leaders Real Sociedad in their opening game.

The top two teams from the group are now set to face off next week in what a clash to decide who will finish atop the table. Erik ten Hag's men will want to gain all three points from that encounter to ensure a direct passage into the Europa League's last 16 stage.

Manchester United @ManUtd Striving for improvement in every performance.



"You always want more but in the end, there were a lot of positives in this game."



|| Striving for improvement in every performance."You always want more but in the end, there were a lot of positives in this game." #MUFC || #UEL 📈 Striving for improvement in every performance."You always want more but in the end, there were a lot of positives in this game."#MUFC || #UEL

Failing to win against Sociedad would force United to partake in the playoffs against a team that finished third in their UEFA Champions League group. The likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Atletico Madrid have all been relegated to the Europa League. The Red Devils will ideally want to avoid facing any of them.

A direct passage to the Round of 16 will also help them with the fixture congestion and avoid two extra playoff matches. Manchester United are already set to be involved in five more matches across all competitions prior to the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 20.

