"Let's hope we play together"- Sergio Aguero hopeful of playing with Lionel Messi at Barcelona next season

New Barcelona signing Sergio Aguero is hopeful of playing alongside his close friend and fellow Argentine Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou next season. Messi's current contract with Barcelona expires next month, and he is yet to sign an extension with the Catalan giants.

Sergio Aguero signed a two-year contract with Barcelona earlier this week after the expiry of his contract with Manchester City.

The Argentine is hopeful of playing alongside close friend Lionel Messi at Barcelona next season. Aguero revealed that he is still unsure if Messi will be his teammate at Barcelona next season as the six-time Ballon D'Or winner has yet to sign a contract extension with the club.

"Let's hope we play together, what happens with Leo is down to decisions that he will make with the club. Obviously it will be a pleasure if we play together. If he continues here, which I think he will, we will try to do our best for the club as he always has done," said Aguero after he was unveiled as a Barcelona player at Camp Nou.

The 32-year-old spent ten years at Manchester City, during which he helped the club win five Premier League titles, an FA Cup and six EFL Cups.

Aguero is Manchester City's highest goal-scorer of all time with 260 goals in 390 appearances for the club.

The Argentine's final season with Manchester City was ravaged by injuries. He managed to make just 20 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring six goals.

Manchester City, therefore, decided against offering him a contract extension, thereby allowing him to become a free agent this summer.

Lionel Messi likely to stay at Barcelona

Despite being desperate to leave Barcelona last summer, Lionel Messi seems likely to sign a contract extension with the club in the coming weeks. Messi is reportedly close to new president Joan Laporta.

Best friends Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi look set to play together at club level for the very first time in their careers 🤝 pic.twitter.com/JciQEL5WJW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 31, 2021

Lionel Messi has also reportedly formed a close relationship with current Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman and believes the Dutchman is leading the club in the right direction.

