“Let’s keep our Champions League dream alive” - Cristiano Ronaldo urges Manchester United to show why Old Trafford is called Theatre of Dreams ahead of Atletico clash

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has urged his teammates to show why Old Trafford is called the Theatre of Dreams ahead of their clash against Atletico Madrid.

The Red Devils face Atleti in the second-leg of their last-16 UEFA Champions League tie on Tuesday. With the aggregate score currently set at 1-1, it is all to play for.

Ronaldo scored a record-breaking hat-trick last Saturday against Tottenham Hotspur. He became the highest ever goalscorer in world football as he reached 807 goals for club and country.

The former Real Madrid forward posted a motivational message to his team on his Instagram, saying:

"Tomorrow is one of those days that we’ve all been waiting for. One of those chances to show the world the reason why Old Trafford is known as the Theatre of Dreams. Let’s recreate the amazing atmosphere that we saw in our last home game and let’s keep our Champions League dream alive! We are Man. United! Let’s do this together! Let’s go, Devils!"

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is Atletico Madrid's kryptonite

Ronaldo broke Atleti hearts in 2014 to win the Champions League

Prior to Saturday's huge win over Spurs, many had started to raise concerns over the future of the former Juventus star at Manchester United.

There were reports that the striker was contemplating leaving the club at the end of the season. There were also reports of unrest between him and interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

But Saturday's man-of-the-match performance by Ronaldo was reminiscent of the legendary forward we have come so familiar with over his career.

His stirring words will encourage Manchester United fans ahead of a huge European night at the Theatre of Dreams.

The 37-year-old has been a thorn in Atleti's side ever since his days at their La Liga rivals Real Madrid. The forward has six goals in UCL appearances this season. This bodes well for the United side despite his somewhat poor first-leg performance.

He currently boasts a record of 25 goals and nine assists against Diego Simeone's side in 36 games in all competitions.

During the R16 of the Champions League campaign of 2018-2019, Atleti took a 2-0 lead at the Allianz Stadium against Juventus in the second leg. But the Portuguese legend added another chapter in his long-storied rivalry with a hat-trick that broke Atleti's hearts.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



With Man Utd's return



Cristiano Ronaldo has long been a thorn in Diego Simeone's Atletico sideWith Man Utd's return #UCL fixture in the balance this week, who's to say he won't produce once again... Cristiano Ronaldo has long been a thorn in Diego Simeone's Atletico side 😤With Man Utd's return #UCL fixture in the balance this week, who's to say he won't produce once again... 🔮https://t.co/40hfBnQOEs

Ronaldo can come alive at any given moment, as was seen on Saturday with his fantastic trio of goals.

When the lights shine down on the Old Trafford turf on Tuesday night, all eyes will be on Ronaldo. Fans will hope he can lift Manchester United through against a stubborn Atletico Madrid side.

