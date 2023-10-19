"Let’s make that very clear" - Chelsea star Thiago Silva insists he hasn't retired from Brazil national team, will be available if called up

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has made it clear that he hasn't retired from international duty despite his absence from the Brazilian national team in recent months. The centre-back explained that he will continue to make himself available to represent his nation if he gets a call-up.

It's worth noting that Thiago Silva hasn't represented Brazil since the Selecao got knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal in Qatar in December. In the last few months, other players have been selected in his place. Some even think the 39-year-old has called time on his spell with the national team.

However, the Chelsea centre-back told ESPN Brazil that it isn't his choice not to represent the five-time world champions, adding that he remains open to playing for his country should he get a call-up.

"I didn’t make any decision. Let’s make that very clear. I didn’t make any decision not to go to the national team,” he said. “It’s not my decision. I’m always available when the CBF calls up.

"It’s already stated at the end of the line that it’s a call-up, you have to go. But so far, I haven’t been told anything. I just haven’t been called for these recent opportunities. But if they think I’m able to help in this process, for sure I’ll do my best to help.

He added:

"But as long as that doesn’t happen, I’ll try to do my job in the best way possible here at Chelsea, playing in one of the most important leagues in the world and continuing this beautiful job I’ve been doing with Chelsea. Unfortunately, last year wasn’t so good, but I hope this year will be different."

Thiago Silva still going strong for Chelsea

Despite celebrating his 39th birthday in September, Thiago Silva remains one of the top defenders in the Premier League at the moment. At his age, it's interesting that he's a focal point in Mauricio Pochettino's backline.

The Brazilian has featured in all of the Blues' eight games in the top flight this season, playing the entire 90 minutes and amassing a whopping 720 minutes of game time.

Should he continue going strong at club level, it wouldn't be a surprise if he earns a recall to the national team. He could even a call-up for the Copa America next year, but that would depend on multiple factors.