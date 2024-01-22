"Let’s not overdo it" - Dusan Vlahovic emphatically plays down Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons after second successive Juventus brace 

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic played down comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring a second successive brace for his club. He claimed that the clean sheet was as important in their recent 3-0 win against Leece to help the Old Lady climb to the top of the Serie A table.

While in conversation DAZN after his brace on Sunday, Vlahovic was asked about his comparisons with Ronaldo. He was quick to downplay the comments, instead thanking his teammates for his success. He said:

"Let's not overdo it, I'm happy because I helped the team. I wouldn't have done my brace without the team. I thank my comrades, let's continue like this. I am always calm. In the field, you can see emotions, but it is not that things disturb me. We managed to win against a tough opponent, on a tough field where they had not lost for some time. An important victory for us and the team, especially because we did not concede a goal."

When quizzed about his form, the striker added:

"I'm physically well, it's simple. I work as usual, I take care of my body. I sleep well, I eat well and I train well, the difference with the past season is that I'm fine and I don't have problems."

Vlahovic has scored 11 goals in 19 Serie A matches this season and assisted twice. He has been a key figure for the Old Lady as they fight for the league title this season.

Dusan Vlahovic not feeling the pressure of Cristiano Ronaldo

Dusan Vlahovic took the #7 jersey at Juventus after Cristiano Ronaldo. He claimed in 2022 that he was not bothered about the Portuguese's connection to the shirt number.

He said in February 2022 (via GOAL):

"The No.7 shirt doesn't mean anything in particular. I chose the No.7 because it was the nearest to the No.9. Every shirt at Juventus weighs heavy on a player's shoulders. The number of the individual shirt is not important. What is important is that we take to the pitch with dedication and determination."

Vlahovic has scored 34 goals in 84 matches since moving from Fiorentina to Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo left the club in 2021 to rejoin Manchester United and has now moved to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.