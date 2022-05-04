“Let’s play them” – Liverpool superstar Salah chooses between Man City and Real Madrid while naming preferred Champions League final opponents

Liverpool will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the Champions League final on May 28 in Paris, following a hard-fought victory over Villarreal.

The Reds were given a huge scare when they fell 2-0 down in their semi-final second leg on Tuesday (May 3), but goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane eventually earned Jurgen Klopp's side a 5-2 aggregate victory.

The other final-four tie will be played at the Bernabeu on Wednesday evening. The Cityzens narrowly defeated Los Blancos 4-3 following an enthralling encounter last week.

Following Liverpool's victory in Spain, Mohamed Salah was asked who he would rather face in the final, to which he replied to BT Sport (via Sports Mole):

"I want Madrid in the final. They beat us in a final already so let's play them again."

The 30-year-old winger was referring to the 2018 final in Kyiv between the two sides, which the Galacticos won 3-1 to claim their 13th European crown.

Salah was forced off after half an hour due to a dislocated shoulder inflicted by Madrid defender Sergio Ramos. The game is remembered for two shocking errors from then-Reds keeper Loris Karius, as well as Gareth Bale's extraordinary overhead kick.

Although Ramos no longer plays for the La Liga champions, revenge is certainly on the minds of the Egyptian star, who can now look forward to Liverpool's third European Cup final in five years.

Liverpool FC @LFC for the season to go with his goals.



Assists in both #UCL semi-final legs. That’s nowfor the season to go with hisgoals. Assists in both #UCL semi-final legs. That’s now 1️⃣5️⃣ for the season to go with his 3️⃣0️⃣ goals.🇪🇬👑 https://t.co/N3UaCcEbxS

"We knew we could strike back" - Liverpool forward always had belief in his teammates

Klopp's side were shockingly poor in the first-half of the Villarreal game, but eventually fought back to progress in comfortable circumstances after a vastly improved second period.

Following the encounter, Salah admitted that the German was furious with his players at the break and wasn't afraid to make his opinion known.

Salah said:

"It was tough in the first half, but at half time the gaffer spoke to us. He was talking and shouting. We spoke to each other. We are a top team so we knew we could strike back. It makes the win more exciting."

"After we won every single group game, that is when I thought 'we are going to win the Champions League.' You need to focus on your work, you need to set a goal in your mind and go from there."

Edited by Puranjay Dixit