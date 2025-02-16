"Let’s pray bro doesn’t get done by", "Lord have mercy" - Fans react as Manchester United veteran named in XI for Spurs clash

Fans reacted to Manchester United including veteran midfielder Casemiro for their Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 16). The Red Devils are 14th in the standings after 24 games, winning just eight times.

Ruben Amorim's side are coming off a last-gasp 2-1 home win over Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round at the weekend. However, they suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace at the start of the month in their most recent league outing, conceding twice after the hour mark.

Casemiro, 32, has scored thrice in 24 games across competitions this season. That includes just one strike in 14 outings in the Premier League, starting 10, having not appeared in the league since a 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle United on the last day of 2024.

The midfielder returns to the lineup for the Spurs clash, but not many fans are enthused by his inclusion.

"Casemiro in the lineup. Let's pray bro doesn't get done by," one tweeted.

"Casemiro most likely handling that midfield alone, Lord have mercy," another chimed in.

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one hoping:

"Casemiro, please be good today"

Another wrote:

"I'm praying Casemiro randomly gets his legs back for today"

One posted:

"That lineup isn't as bad as I thought tbf. Casemiro in that midfield is still a massive concern, but aside from that, it should be a good game. COME ON YANITED"

The Red Devils have won twice in their last eight league outings, losing five.

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo pens message after potential season-ending injury

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is potentially out for the season after injuring his ankle in training ahead of the Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

A key player for Ruben Amorim's side, the 22-year-old has contributed nine goals and seven assists in 36 games across competitions. Most of those goal contributions - six goals and as many assists in 22 games - have come in the league.

"Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season. Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury. I will come back stronger than ever! Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for."

The Red Devils suffered a 3-0 home defeat to Spurs in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

