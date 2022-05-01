“Let’s put the final nail in the coffin” – Chelsea fans show no sympathy towards Frank Lampard and urge Blues to ‘finish and humble’ him

Chelsea fans have shown no sympathy towards their former player and manager Frank Lampard, whose Everton side are set to face the Blues on Sunday.

The Toffees are embroiled in a tense relegation battle and currently sit 18th, trailing 17th placed Leeds United by four points.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have all but confirmed a top-four finish with Thomas Tuchel's men currently sitting third in the Premier League table.

They are six points clear of fourth-placed Arsenal.

Lampard hasn't faced his former employers since he was unceremoniously sacked in 2021.

He is in need of vital points but faces Tuchel's side who have been in impressive form this season.

Chelsea fans certainly aren't showing any sympathy towards their legendary midfielder.

Here are some reactions from fans as the former Blues skipper hosts the Stamford Bridge side:

Bodei_CFC @BodeiCfc @ChelseaFC Sorry Frank but we are getting Everton relegated today @ChelseaFC Sorry Frank but we are getting Everton relegated today https://t.co/xY9Swyod25

Sahil @msxhil @ChelseaFC Let's put the final nail in the coffin @ChelseaFC Let's put the final nail in the coffin

ZAH3ER!!_ @Z4H3ER @ChelseaFC Frank Lampard scored against us for City in the middle of a title race. The game is the game. No prisoners. I hope we pack Everton, big time. @ChelseaFC Frank Lampard scored against us for City in the middle of a title race. The game is the game. No prisoners. I hope we pack Everton, big time.

Frank Lampard faces his former Chelsea side

The Blues legend makes his return to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea appointed their legendary midfielder Frank Lampard as manager in 2018 with the Englishman having impressed at Championship side Derby County.

It was a fine debut season for Lampard in charge at Stamford Bridge, with the club having been hit with a transfer ban.

He managed to bed in youth and had a convincing campaign, finishing fourth in the Premier League and leading his side to the FA Cup final.

The Blues would lose to Leicester City in that final but Lampard's coaching credentials were starting to draw acclaim.

The following season, however, things didn't pan out as the three-time Premier League winner would have liked.

His Chelsea side were disappointing, despite the influx of talent that came through the Stamford Bridge door.

The likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner failed to impress and Lampard had his men dwindling in ninth position in the league.

He was sacked in January 2021 with Thomas Tuchel taking over.

The German would mastermind a huge turnaround, winning the UEFA Champions League that very same year.

Today's clash between the Blues and Everton will be the first time Lampard faces his former club that hold him in such high esteem since his ill-fated tenure.

Ironically, his two signings Havertz and Werner have hit form at just the right time with the Germans flourishing in new roles.

They will be looking to do damage on a day where Lampard's Everton side could be put in further jeopardy as they continue to struggle at the bottom of the table.

