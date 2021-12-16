"Let's see if he comes" - Karim Benzema fuels Kylian Mbappe speculation as Real Madrid launch charm offensive for PSG star

Karim Benzema was asked about Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid next summer. The Madrid forward's response was rather cryptic:

"Let's see if Mbappé is coming."

Benzema refused to say much else on the subject. However, his response will certainly get the rumor mills turning. The transfer window is set to open in two weeks and Mbappe will be free to sign a pre-contract with the Spanish outfit in January.

GOAL @goal Kylian Mbappe will play for Real Madrid next season, according to El Chiringuito 👀 Kylian Mbappe will play for Real Madrid next season, according to El Chiringuito 👀 https://t.co/o2wFmJP68P

With Kylian Mbappe's current deal expiring in the summer of 2022, the PSG star will have the option to leave Paris next summer. Real Madrid have made their intentions known, but PSG are determined to keep their star forward in Paris.

Although the Parisian chiefs insist that Mbappe will sign a new contract at PSG, the consistent stalling by the youngster's party could hardly be termed good faith.

The star remains keen on a move to Madrid, openly admitting that the opportunity would be a dream move for him. He is also close friends with Karim Benzema and is not against playing at the same club with his friend.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi wanted to keep the player. 🔒 Real Madrid have submitted a new official bid today morning for Kylian Mbappé. €200m on the table as @jpedrerol @jfelixdiaz reported. It’s €200m guaranteed for PSG. NO answer, so NO intention to sell. 🚫🇫🇷 #Mbappé Nasser Al-Khelaifi wanted to keep the player. 🔒 Real Madrid have submitted a new official bid today morning for Kylian Mbappé. €200m on the table as @jpedrerol & @jfelixdiaz reported. It’s €200m guaranteed for PSG. NO answer, so NO intention to sell. 🚫🇫🇷 #Mbappé #RealMadridNasser Al-Khelaifi wanted to keep the player. 🔒 https://t.co/hdn3zfcoaE

Real Madrid had a bid of over €190 million rejected by PSG in the summer, despite the forward only having a year left on his deal at the time. They now look set to get their man free next summer.

Los Galacticos seem more and more confident that the Frenchman will join Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu soon.

Someday he will play for Real Madrid: Karim Benzema on PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Karim Benzema was previously asked about his international team-mate joining Real Madrid earlier in the season, and the fourth-placed Ballon d'Or finalist had noted:

"[Mbappe] said it himself, He wants to see something else. Someday he will play for Real Madrid. I don't know when. But he will come. It is only a matter of time."

Mbappe has been on fire for PSG this season. He has scored 13 goals and assisted 14 more in 23 games for the Parisian club.

