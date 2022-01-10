“Let’s see” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on future of Chelsea-linked defender

After Chelsea's first-choice left-back Ben Chilwell got ruled out for the season due to a ligament injury, the Blues are looking for a cover for the position.

Many reports have suggested that the club could sign Barcelona's Sergino Dest. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, there has been no talks between the two clubs about the American.

The injury to Chilwell has come as a huge blow for manager Thomas Tuchel. The Blues were cruising in the early stages of the season. However, injuries to many first-choice players means they are currently ten points behind table toppers Manchester City.

Meanwhile, at Camp Nou, things have been a bit complicated for Barcelona star Sergino Dest. Since the arrival of new manager Xavi Hernandez, Dest has been tried out in different positions by the club legend.

Dest even played as a winger against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, one of the key matches of the season for the Blaugrana. However, the American failed to impress Xavi, and the Barcelona manager signed Dani Alves.

The signing of Alves meant the Brazilian would be the first-choice right-back, ahead of Dest. Reports suggest that the Blues are well aware of the situation. They are looking to take advantage of it by bringing Dest to South West London in the coming weeks.

However, according to the latest update from Romano, there has been no talks between the Blues and Barcelona about Dest. Romano did reveal that Dest is on Tuchel's wish list, so it remains to be seen what transpires in the next few weeks.

Chelsea through to the next round of the FA Cup

The Blues have started their FA Cup campaign with a dominating 5-1 win against Conference Premier side Chesterfield FC, thanks to goals from Timo Werner, Callum Hudson Odoi, Romelu Lukaku, Andreas Christensen and Hakim Ziyech.

Thomas Tuchel's side will face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round on February 5. However, they will now turn their attention to the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday. They won the first leg 2-0, and look good to reach the final.

