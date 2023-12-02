"Let’s see how it goes" - Xavi hopeful of adding top talent to his Barcelona squad in January

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez is looking to have Vitor Roque at the club when the transfer window reopens in January.

Barca signed the 18-year-old forward from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense this summer. At the time, they announced that the player will join ahead of the 2024-25 season. They also added that Roque will sign a contract for six years, and his release clause will be €500 million.

One of the most promising attackers to have emerged from South America, Roque is a versatile attacker. He's as adept in playing centre-forward as he is playing down the wings.

Blessed with pace and an eye for goal, the teenager has already made over 50 appearances in the Brazilian top flight. Roque was also the top scorer for Brazil, with six goals, in a South American U20 tournament earlier this year.

It now appears that the player could arrive at the Camp Nou earlier than expected. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barca boss Xavi said:

“I hope Vitor Roque can join us in the January window. It’d be crucial for the team. He could help us a lot. Let’s see how it goes. It’s still early, but, for sure, I want Vitor here at Barca as soon as possible”.

The attacker has scored 12 times in 23 Brazilian Serie A games this season and four goals in eight Copa Libertadores outings.

Barcelona reach UEFA Champions League knockouts with Porto win

Barca boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona sealed their spot in the UEFA Champions League knockouts with a game to spare by beating Porto 2-1 at home in midweek.

Veteran defender Pepe gave the visitors the lead in the 30th minute at the Olimpic Lluis Companys, but the on-loan Joao Cancelo restored parity for Barcelona just two minutes later.

Another on-loan player - Joao Felix - sealed the win 12 minutes into the second period as Barca reached the Champions League knockouts after consecutive group-stage exits.