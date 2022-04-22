"Let's see if I can help revive this sleeping giant" - Antonio Rudiger's former agent drops Manchester United transfer hint amid Chelsea contract standoff

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger's former agent has posted an intriguing picture which hints that the German may be on his way to Manchester United. The 29-year-old's contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season.

There has been intense speculation over his future with a potential move to Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus being touted.

However, it appears that Rudiger's future may remain in the Premier League at Chelsea's rivals Manchester United.

The player's former agent Saif Rubie has posted an interesting picture depicting United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson whilst writing a tagline that will encourage Red Devils fans (via UtdPlug):

"Let's see if I can help revive this sleeping giant. Glory, Glory."

UtdPlug @UtdPlug



Antonio Rudiger's agent Saif Rubie on Instagram: "Let's see if I can help revive this sleeping giant #gloryglory" [via @UtdDistrict]

Manchester United are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements having been woeful at the back this season. The likes of Harry Maguire, Aaron-Wan Bissaka and Raphael Varane have had difficult seasons.

The futures of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones at United are in doubt, having rarely featured in recent seasons.

Rudiger, meanwhile, has had yet another stellar season for Chelsea, with many considering him one of the best defenders in European football.

The German defender and the Blues are not on the same page over a new deal, with Rudiger wanting a new deal worth over £45 million (per Marca).

Manchester United could be closing in on Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

The German may remain in the Premier League

Sky Sports had reported last month that the former AS Roma centre-back was in talks with Barcelona over a move to the Nou Camp.

Tuchel commented on the reports stating (via Metro):

"If it’s true, then yeah, of course [it is worrying]. I would try to meet him if I was another club. He’s still our player and I think we have a good chance it stays that way."

Current Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's current sanctions have meant they have been unable to offer players new contracts or make any transfer-related dealings.

Tuchel alluded to the problems this has had on trying to offer Rudiger a new deal, adding:

"But our hands are tied. We cannot speak to him or renegotiate with him and his agent. It’s fair enough that he listens to other offers. That’s the way it goes. But I’m still confident [that he stays]."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Antonio Rüdiger will decide his future in the coming weeks. He's waiting for Chelsea, he's been more than respectful - but there's still no change. Real Madrid have never been out of the race, always in contact. Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus pushing. It's still open.

Fabrizio Romano has since reported that Rudiger has not agreed a deal with Barca and that it is unlikely he will move to the Catalan giants.

Hence, Manchester United may be well placed to sign the Chelsea defender if they are willing to meet his wage demands. And Rudiger's former agent Saif Rubie could influence the deal from outside.

