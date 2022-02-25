"Let's see if I'm crazy enough to put him on the pitch" - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel comments on Reece James starting the Carabao Cup final

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel gave a positive update on Reece James ahead of their Carabao Cup final match against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Blues are aiming for a third trophy of the season at Wembley against Jurgen Klopp's in-form side and could have their marauding full-back back in time for the big game.

The Englishman has been missing in action since the end of December with a hamstring injury but the German manager has revealed James has been training well lately.

However, when asked if 22-year-old could feature in the clash, he didn't want to rush to a conclusion and said he'd wait for another day to decide.

Speaking to the press ahead of the final, Tuchel said:

"He looked brilliant in the last two training sessions. Let's wait another session and let's see if I'm crazy enough to put him on the pitch."

Aside from James, the Chelsea boss also revealed that Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz are doing okay too.

Both players went off injured within minutes of each other with knocks in Chelsea's Champions League clash with Lille, sparking more injury fears, but those have now been allayed.

Ben Chilwell is the only notable player who isn't available as the left-back has been ruled out of the campaign after sustaining a cruciate ligament rupture in November.

Chelsea boss excited to face Klopp again

Tuchel and Klopp have enjoyed a friendly rivalry over the years, with Tuchel succeeding Klopp first at Mainz and then at Dortmund before joining him in the Premier League.

They've clashed thrice since Tuchel joined Chelsea, with the Blues winning their first clash at Anfield in March 2021 before two draws this season.

Despite the unbeaten run against the shrewd tactician, the Blues coach doesn't take anything for granted.

He added:

"It's a big challenge, a big occasion, and we feel competitive. This is what we want to continue. In the end, it's a pleasure to meet Jurgen in a final at Wembley. We are very grateful for the chance."

The Reds are currently on a nine-game winning run in all competitions, including a 6-0 rout of Leeds United on Wednesday, which has led to many billing them as the favorites on Sunday.

However, Tuchel showed confidence in his team and is expecting a tough game against them:

"We have things to trust on, have experienced tight matches against Liverpool as I think the last three were a draw. We will find a win somehow and we know what it takes to have a tough match against them and now we need to show it. It's the same for them and it's nice to have a match like this in a final."

