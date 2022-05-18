"Let’s see" - Joan Laporta offers update on the futures of Barcelona duo

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has provided an update on the future of Barcelona duo Dani Alves and Gavi.

Both footballers have been immense for the Blaugrana this campaign as Xavi Hernandez's side came up with a brilliant second half of the season.

Even a top-four finish looked far from certain at the time of Xavi's arrival following Ronald Koeman's sacking, but the Catalan giants have done incredibly to ensure a second-placed finish.

Dani Alves' comeback at the club in January has been a massive boost for the Spanish giants, with the veteran Brazilian faring exceptionally well even at the age of 39.

Gavi, on the other hand, has also enjoyed a phenomenal breakthrough campaign at Camp Nou and looks like a player destined for greatness.

Laporta has offered an update on the future of Alves, whose deal expires this summer, while also speaking regarding Gavi.

Wonderkid Gavi's deal also expires in the summer of 2023 and he has been linked with a move to Liverpool, as per talkSPORT.

Laporta spoke to Catalunya Radio’s Tot Costa program on Tuesday, as quoted by Barca Blaugranes:

"He has met his objectives. The sporting directors will let us know of their decision. I would like him to continue. He was very flexible so as not to harm the fair play issue. He’s looking forward to playing in the World Cup and if he continues with that attitude, it doesn’t jeopardise the operating account. Let’s see."

Speaking of Gavi, Laporta confirmed that he has already been offered a new deal by Barcelona. He said:

"He has an offer. I hope that Iván de la Peña [Gavi’s agent] responds favorably to the proposal."

Dani Alves and Gavi would both be crucial for Barcelona next season

Even at the age of 39, Dani Alves continues to be a top-class right-back and his arrival in January made Barcelona a lot stronger than they used to be.

The Brazilian international has been an upgrade on Sergino Dest and keeping him for at least another season should prove to be a good deal for the club.

Meanwhile, Gavi looks like a player capable of becoming world-class in the years to come. The 17-year-old looks much ahead of his age in terms of maturity and playing style.

If the young Spaniard can keep up his progress, he has what it takes to become Barcelona's next Xavi or Iniesta.

