"Let's see if he's lucky" - Carvajal provides update on PSG superstar Sergio Ramos' potential return

Dani Carvajal has confirmed Sergio Ramos is in the final stretch of his recovery. The Spaniard has claimed that the PSG star informed him personally and should be back on the pitch after the international break.

Sergio Ramos joined PSG this summer after Real Madrid rescinded their contract offer. He was a free agent after his release, and the Ligue 1 side swooped in for the legendary defender.

However, Ramos has not yet made his debut for his new side as he has had to deal with various injuries. Carvajal was speaking with MARCA when he was quizzed about the former Real Madrid captain. The Spaniard said:

"Yes, we spoke recently. He told me that he was close to the final stretch of his return. I think that after the break he will be back. Let's see if he's lucky and we can enjoy his football again."

Speaking about the absence of Ramos at the national team camp, the Real Madrid defender added:

"It is strange. I've seen a lot of new faces, very young people. I think if he does well [at Paris Saint-Germain], he will come back."

Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos set for PSG debut

Sergio Ramos is training with PSG this week, and the Spaniard is expected to make his debut soon. He was in the news last week as reports suggested PSG were looking to terminate his contract.

Those rumors were put to bed by PSG's Leonardo who claimed it was known to them how long the defender would need to recover from his injury.

"We know Ramos has had an injury," he said. "The Spanish press are playing games, we all knew he had a problem. We know what's happening here."

Other rumors suggested Sergio Ramos was set to call it quits and retire from football. The defender's brother and agent Rene Ramos squashed those talks and claimed there were no such plans.

"Sergio will play as soon as he can," he clarified. "He is not planning to retire or break his contract. There is no doubt about Sergio. It's a physical problem, he will play when he can."

PSG face Nantes next in Ligue 1, and Sergio Ramos is expected to be on the bench for the game.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee