"Let's stay strong and united"- PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe send powerful message after their 3-1 defeat to Monaco

Kylian Mbappe has called for unity at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after their loss to AS Monaco. The Ligue1 side were without many first-team players end up losing 3-1 on Saturday.

Mbappe was among the absentees this weekend for the French giants, and the club could not get a result. The second-string side, who were led by Neymar, were heavily criticized by fans and pundits.

La Source Parisienne @lasource75006 À l’instant Kylian Mbappé demande aux supporters parisiens de rester solidaire et avec le PSG sur son compte Instagram : " Restons forts et unis. Ici c’est Paris 🏼 " À l’instant Kylian Mbappé demande aux supporters parisiens de rester solidaire et avec le PSG sur son compte Instagram : " Restons forts et unis. Ici c’est Paris 🚨🚨À l’instant Kylian Mbappé demande aux supporters parisiens de rester solidaire et avec le PSG sur son compte Instagram : " Restons forts et unis. Ici c’est Paris 💪🏼🔴🔵" https://t.co/21HSrzuk8p

Despite the loss, PSG are still five points clear at the top of the table. Mbappe took to Instagram to call for unity and posted a message with the club logo.

"Let's stay strong and united."

PSG have a tough task on their hands this week as they face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe tipped to win Ballon d'Or after Lionel Messi

Emiliano Martinez, who has been in the spotlight for his celebrations after the FIFA World Cup, has tipped Kylian Mbappe to win many Ballon d'Or awards in the future. He claims that the PSG star just needs to wait for Lionel Messi to retire as the Argentine is still the best in the world.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Emi Martínez on the chants about Mbappé:



“The locker room thing is a locker room thing. When France beat us in 2018, there were chants about Messi. If a team beats Brazil, they will sing about Neymar. I’ve nothing personal against Mbappé. I respect him enormously...” Emi Martínez on the chants about Mbappé:“The locker room thing is a locker room thing. When France beat us in 2018, there were chants about Messi. If a team beats Brazil, they will sing about Neymar. I’ve nothing personal against Mbappé. I respect him enormously...” https://t.co/JUzoiHwZ1z

Speaking about the chants and celebrations, Martinez claimed it was normal for a team to celebrate by mocking their opponents. He recalled the France chants against Messi in 2018 and said:

"It's a locker room thing, It should never have come out. When France beat us in 2018, I remember there were chants about Messi [involving N'Golo Kante]. Same thing, if a team beats Brazil, they'll be singing about Neymar."

Continuing to talk about Mbappe and the possibility to win Ballon d'Or, Martinez added:

"There's nothing personal against Mbappe. I respect him a lot. If people sing about him or Neymar, it's because they are top players. After the final, I told him that it was a pleasure to play against him and that he almost won the match on his own... I had confirmation that he has immense talent. When Messi retires, I am sure Kylian will win many Ballon d'Or awards."

Kylian Mbappe and Messi are on the same page at PSG despite their rivalry in the FIFA World Cup final.

