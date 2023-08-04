“Let's stick together and we will be successful” – Sadio Mane gives brilliant introductory speech to hype up Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr stars

Sadio Mane has now joined Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr after deciding to move from Bayern Munich this summer. The Senegal international made his first appearance for the club, coming off the bench in the 1-1 draw against Zamalek on Thursday, August 3.

The former Liverpool forward delivered a speech before making his first appearance in an Al-Nassr shirt. Addressing his new teammates, Mane said (via Sports Brief):

"I am really happy to be part of you guys and really excited to start with you guys. And of course our target is to win everything and I am sure everybody is ready for it. What a team. Lets stick together and we will be successful."

The 31-year-old will look to help the Saudi Arabian outfit claim the league title this year after finishing second to Al-Ittihad last season.

Mane completed just one season with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, during which he faced his fair share of troubles. He joined the Bavarian outfit from Liverpool in 2022 for a reported fee of €32 million (via transfermarkt).

The winger was also suspended before being reintegrated into the team, following an altercation with ex-teammate Leroy Sane.

After scoring 12 goals and providing six assists with the German outfit, Mane completed a move to Al-Nassr for a reported sum of €30 million (via transfermarkt).

Thomas Tuchel reflects on Sadio Mane joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel recently addressed Sadio Mane's move away to the Saudi Pro League. The Senegal international has now joined Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. The former Liverpool man had a troubled season with the Bavarian outfit after joining from Anfield in 2022.

Following a physical altercation with Leroy Sane during the Champions League tie against Manchester City, Mane was suspended for the game against Hoffenheim in April.

Addressing the player's exit, Tuchel said (via BBC Sport):

"It was the best solution to untie the knot. We had a long, big hug and we both agreed we don't like what's happening now, but we think it's for the best in this situation."

"Sometimes things don't work out as everybody wants. I have always had a very good relationship with him and this will stay. I can totally understand he feels hurt and I also wouldn't feel happy if things like this happened," Tuchel added.

Mane completed his first appearance for Al-Nassr in the club's 1-1 draw against Zamalek on Thursday, August 3.