"Let's stop talking about his lifestyle" - Samir Nasri slams PSG superstar Neymar Jr's critics after season ending injury

Samir Nasri has slammed critics after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. suffered a season-ending injury. The Brazilian ace suffered a twisted ankle during the 4-3 Ligue 1 home win against LOSC Lille on 19 February.

He is set to undergo surgery on his ankle ligaments as a result. The superstar forward will remain sidelined for three to four months and will miss the remainder of the campaign.

The number 10 scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 matches before his injury. Missing the former Barcelona attacker is certainly a massive blow for the Parisian club.

Some critics have opined that his absence is better for the Ligue 1 giants. Speaking about him, former Arsenal and Manchester City star Samir Nasri recently said:

“Neymar's injury? For me, it’s a loss. We forget too quickly what he did at the start of the season. Let’s stop talking about his lifestyle. He did not twist his ankle because he played poker or ate at Mcdonald’s, huh.”

With the Brazilian attacker absent, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi will have to carry the Parisian club's attacking baton. PSG got knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16 stage after a 2-0 second-leg defeat to Bayern Munich. The Parisians had lost the first leg by a scoreline of 1-0.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier spoke about Neymar's absence

Ahead of PSG's clash against Bayern Munich in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, Christophe Galtier was quizzed about the impact of Neymar's absence.

He claimed that it's a loss for the team. Galtier said (via RMC Sport):

"I read the debate around Ney. The first unfortunate is him. It's a handicap for the team. It's 17 goals and 11 assists this season. When I read that, it's good? No! He is seriously injured, he has always been professional since I have been at the club. He had a difficult period after the World Cup. Is the team better balanced? Yes. But is it better like that? Having Ney in the squad is an additional asset to score goals."

Neymar's future at PSG has been up in the air for a while as well. The Brazilian attacker joined the club in 2017 and has since scored 118 goals and has provided 77 assists in 173 matches for the Parisian club.

