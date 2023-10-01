“Let’s support unity, respect and understanding" - Victor Osimhen makes statement after fallout with Napoli over TikTok

Napoli ace Victor Osimhen has asked for peace in his first public statement since his much-publicised TikTok fallout with the Italian side. The striker addressed the issue on the ground with a post on his Instagram story, dispelling rumours of growing discord.

Osimhen missed a penalty in his side's goalless draw against Bologna last weekend. Following that, the club's official TikTok account posted a reel that appeared to mock him. There was a second video in which the 24-year-old Nigerian was referred to as a coconut, sparking accusations of racism.

The Ballon d'Or nominee was outraged by the videos and proceeded to take down most pictures of him in the club's shirt on his Instagram. He also appeared to ignore Piotr Zielinski and Diego Demme ahead of the Udinese match in midweek, sparking rumors of discord.

Napoli manager Rudi Garcia spoke about the misunderstanding after his side's match against Udinese, and the club released a statement. Osimhen has followed suit by releasing a statement of his own in which he reiterated his love for the city of Naples and the club, writing:

"Coming to the City of Naples in 2020 was a wonderful decision for me. The People of Naples have shown me so much love and kindness, and I will not allow anyone to come between us."

"The passion of the People of Naples fuels my fire to always play with my heart and soul, and the love for the badge is unwavering as I wear it with pride.'"

He added:

"The accusation against the People of Naples are untrue. I have a lot of friends that are Napolitans and have become part of my family and everyday life. I appreciate Nigerians and everyone for lending their voices to support and reach out to me. Thanks so much, I'm forever grateful."

"Let's continue to spread unity, respect and understanding."

"FORZA NAPOLI SEMPRE ⚪️🔵

Osimhen's agent had previously threatened to take legal action against Napoli, which also led to rumors of a potential exit next summer.

Victor Osimhen has been important for Napoli

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has enjoyed a hugely successful spell in Napoli since joining the club from Lille in 2020. He played a key role in the side winning its first Scudetto since 1990 last season. He scored 26 goals in 32 Serie A games, winning the league's Capocannoniere in the process, which is awarded to the league's top scorer.

This season, Osimhen has looked a bit off-color, as indeed the Partenopei have, but he has scored five goals in seven league appearances. He has scored twice in two games since the TikTok issue came up.

Osimhen turned down a lucrative Saudi Arabia move in the summer to remain with the Partenopei. The side's continued success will depend largely on the lanky striker being at his best, as both parties are aware. They will need to steer clear of any controversy to continue to pursue success.

They will next be in action against Real Madrid at home in the UEFA Champions League on October 3.