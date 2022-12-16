"Let us not be hypocrites" - Brazil legend says he won't root for Lionel Messi and wants France to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Legendary Brazilian goalkeeper Julio Cesar has declared that he will be backing Kylian Mbappe’s France to beat Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. The former Inter Milan goalkeeper claimed that it would be hypocritical of him to support his arch-rivals, as most Argentinians would have supported France had Brazil been in the showpiece event.

Beating Croatia 3-0 in the semi-finals, Lionel Messi’s Argentina qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on 13 December. A day later, defending champions France picked up a 2-0 win over semi-finalists Morocco, becoming the first team since Brazil in 2002 to qualify for consecutive World Cup finals. France and Argentina will meet at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday, 18 December, in the highly-anticipated final.

“Brazilians have to cheer for France in the final. I love Messi, but like every Brazilian, I have this rivalry between Brazil and Argentina. If Brazil were in the final, Argentines would not support us.” 🎙Júlio César:“Brazilians have to cheer for France in the final. I love Messi, but like every Brazilian, I have this rivalry between Brazil and Argentina. If Brazil were in the final, Argentines would not support us.” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🎙Júlio César:“Brazilians have to cheer for France in the final. I love Messi, but like every Brazilian, I have this rivalry between Brazil and Argentina. If Brazil were in the final, Argentines would not support us.” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/OeBGc9WiNd

Many neutral football fans will wish for Lionel Messi to lift the FIFA World Cup on Sunday and finally complete his trophy collection. Cesar, despite being an admirer of Messi’s work, admitted that he would not be able to cheer for his country’s arch-nemesis. The two-time Confederations Cup winner said (h/t GE Globo):

“As a Brazilian, I have to support France.

“I love Messi, for me he is incredible. But if Brazil were in the final, the Argentines would also support France. Let’s not be hypocrites at this moment, right?”

While Cesar has honored Brazil’s rivalry with Argentina, legendary Brazilian forward Rivaldo has thrown his support behind Lionel Messi and Co. Taking to Twitter, Rivaldo revealed that he would cheer for Messi in the final, adding that the Barcelona legend deserved it.

RIVALDO FERREIRA @RIVALDOOFICIAL 🏻 🏻 🏻 você já merecia ser Campeão do mundo antes, mas Deus sabe de todas as coisas e vai te coroar neste domingo, você merece este título. Já não temos o Brasil nem o Neymar nesta final de copa então vou ficar com a Argentina. Sem palavras para você Messi🏻 você já merecia ser Campeão do mundo antes, mas Deus sabe de todas as coisas e vai te coroar neste domingo, você merece este título. Já não temos o Brasil nem o Neymar nesta final de copa então vou ficar com a Argentina. Sem palavras para você Messi 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 você já merecia ser Campeão do mundo antes, mas Deus sabe de todas as coisas e vai te coroar neste domingo, você merece este título. https://t.co/BeRyiC8J70

His post read:

“We no longer have Brazil or Neymar in this cup final so I'll stick with Argentina. No words for you Messi 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 you deserved to be World Champion before, but God knows all things and will crown you this Sunday, you deserve this title.”

France boss Didier Deschamps pledges to end Lionel Messi and Argentina’s FIFA World Cup dream

Lionel Messi has been a handful at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring a staggering five goals and claiming three assists in six appearances. The Golden Boot front-runner will aim to take his country to their first World Cup since 1986 this Sunday, but France coach Didier Deschamps is preparing to rain on his parade.

SPORTbible @sportbible France star Theo Hernandez insists “Lionel Messi doesn’t scare us” ahead of World Cup final. France star Theo Hernandez insists “Lionel Messi doesn’t scare us” ahead of World Cup final. https://t.co/y703sDht0W

Speaking to beIN Sports after their semi-final win over Morocco, Deschamps claimed his team will do everything in their power to stop Argentina from winning their third star on Sunday.

Deschamps’ said:

“We will do everything humanly possible for that not to happen. At the end of the match, someone is getting a 3rd star on their shirt.”

France and Argentina met in the round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. A Kylian Mbappe brace buoyed the two-time world champions to a 4-3 victory against Messi’s men.

