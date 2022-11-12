"Let him win it with Argentina" - Spain star wants Lionel Messi to win FIFA World Cup

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri wants Lionel Messi to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

Messi, 35, will be competing at the FIFA World Cup for the final time in his career after announcing it would be his last appearance at the tournament.

The former Barca attacker has been in scintillating form for Paris Saint-Germain this season, scoring 12 goals and contributing 14 assists in 18 appearances across competitions.

Argentina are among the favorites to win the competition, and in the process, present Messi his final piece of silverware to add to his glittering trophy cabinet.

Pedri is backing the Blaugrana icon to achieve the feat, but only if Spain do not win the FIFA World Cup.

He told MARCA (via Barca Universal):

“I think Messi deserves a World Cup. Hopefully, we win it, but if Spain don’t win it, let him win it with Argentina.”

The closest Messi has come to winning the FIFA World Cup in 2014 when La Albiceleste made it to the final against Germany.

However, Die Mannschaft's Mario Gotze broke Argentine hearts when he scored an extra-time winner at the Maracana Stadium in Brazil.

Argentina kick off their campaign in Group C against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, 22 November.

Lionel Scaloni's side then face Mexico on Saturday, 26 November, and Poland on Tuesday, 30 November.

Brazilian legend Kaka believes Lionel Messi will try to show he is still a leader at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Messi will make his final World Cup bow in Qatar

Kaka has touched on Lionel Messi's appearance at this year's FIFA World Cup, and he expects the Argentine to try and prove that he is still a leader.

The PSG forward will captain Argentina in Qatar and has earned 164 international caps, scoring 90 goals and providing 51 assists.

Lionel Messi won the Copa America last year, which was his first major international trophy following a gold winners' medal at the 2009 Olympics.

As the veteran attacker enters the latter stages of his career, Kaka is intrigued to see how he and his longtime foe Cristiano Ronaldo fare at the most illustrious international tournament.

He told FIFA media (via Mundo Deportivo):

“I’m curious to see the impact they have on the tournament. I think they will try to show that they are still the leaders."

Lionel Messi's record at the World Cup is impressive, as he has bagged six goals and five assists in 19 appearances.

The Barca icon was awarded the Golden Ball for his exploits in the 2014 World Cup but could not lift the World Cup trophy.

