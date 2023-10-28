“Lets not forget this king”, “He is all we need” – Real Madrid fans believe ‘top class’ player completely changed El Clasico despite Bellingham brace

Real Madrid fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) hailed Eduardo Camavinga's impact after coming on as a substitute in the El Clasico on Saturday (October 28).

Los Blancos earned a come-from-behind 2-1 win at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. After Ilkay Gundogan scored his first Barcelona goal to give his team the lead, Jude Bellingham scored a stunning brace to complete the comeback.

Camavinga came on as a 52nd-minute substitute for Ferland Mendy when Los Blancos were trailing. Fans think Camavinga's introduction turned the tide in Carlo Ancelotti's team's favour.

One tweeted:

"Carlo Ancelloti should never bench Camavinga ever again. This guy is an absolute monster. Simply top class."

Another opined:

"He is all we need, he carry the ball really well."

One claimed:

"Let's not forget this King. Camavinga changed the game and the ref stole a penalty from him."

Here're some of the best reactions on X after Eduardo Camavinga's cameo in El Clasico:

Real Madrid moved back to the top of La Liga following the win against Barcelona. They have 28 points from 11 games, ahead of second-placed Girona on goal difference. Defending champions Barcelona are third with 24 points from 11 outings.

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga's performance in El Clasico by the numbers

Eduardo Camavinga had a near-flawless performance after replacing Ferland Mendy in the second half of the El Clasico. He took up the left-back role and turned out to be pivotal for Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old completed 27 passes with 100% accuracy. He made two key passes and played one long pass. Camavinga completed two dribbles and won six out of his eight ground duels.

The Frenchman also earned three fouls, made two interceptions and completed a tackle. Overall, it was an impactful shift from the youngster. Camavinga has made 14 appearances across competitions this season, starting 10, providing one assist.