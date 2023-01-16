"Letting Messi down" "Sell that fraud" - PSG attacker gets destroyed for his shocking miss in 1-0 loss to Rennes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has drawn the ire of football fans for 'letting Messi down' after missing a shocker in their 1-0 loss to Rennes. Five minutes after the home side had secured the opening goal, Mbappe had a massive chance to score the equalizer for the Parisians.

A magical moment from Lionel Messi seemed to put the game into PSG's hands as the Argentine playmaker went deep to pick up the ball and lay on a threaded pass to Mbappe. The Frenchman latched onto the pass, drove into the penalty area, and shockingly put his effort over the post from 16 yards.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - Messi finds Mbappé with a perfect pass but no goal! 📸 - Messi finds Mbappé with a perfect pass but no goal! https://t.co/OieET45ITu

The unexpected miss saw the 24-year-old get slandered on Twitter. Many fans took to social media to slam the forward for the unexpected miss. Here is a selection of their tweets:

Realist 🇦🇷 @viral_x4 @TheEuropeanLad Messi always plays with a team that is not at his level. @TheEuropeanLad Messi always plays with a team that is not at his level.

SFCB @SaLionFCB @TheEuropeanLad Could be another world class assist but... @TheEuropeanLad Could be another world class assist but...

Dohko_Libra @DohkoLibra1990 @TheEuropeanLad Mbappe is hibernating, he will be ready in 2026. @TheEuropeanLad Mbappe is hibernating, he will be ready in 2026.

. @idk7777778 @TheEuropeanLad He’s letting down Messi smh sell that fraud @TheEuropeanLad He’s letting down Messi smh sell that fraud

tripple @fcbtripple @TheEuropeanLad I can tell Penaldo is his idol @TheEuropeanLad I can tell Penaldo is his idol

Rennes secure an impressive win over Lionel Messi and PSG

Rennes maintained their unbeaten home record at PSG’s expense with a 1-0 victory over the French champions. Despite an embarrassment of riches and talent at their disposal, Christophe Galtier’s men failed to bag the expected win. The Parisians have not won at Rennes since 2018, and this loss further adds to their woes.

PSG dominated possession and dictated the game during the first 45 minutes, however, the best chance of the half fell to the hosts. Kalimuendo’s powerful effort drew a save from Italian shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma, and both sides went into the break level at 0-0.

However, the hosts did not back down in the second half and kept pushing till they got their reward. Rennes skipper Hamari Traore stepped up in the 69th minute to side-foot in the opening and only goal of the game. It was a beautifully executed goal, a testament to the resilience of Rennes as they kept pushing forward despite numerous attacks from PSG.

Rennes have failed to keep a clean sheet in their previous nine games but managed to hold on to a clean sheet at the final whistle. It was an impressive defensive performance from Rennes, who had to deal with the likes of Neymar, Mbappe, and Messi.

This loss will come as a huge disappointment to the Parisian club, who were in great form before this game. They will have to regroup quickly and come up with a plan to get back to winning ways.

