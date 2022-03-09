"Letting United fans down since 2018" - Manchester United supporters react as Alexis Sanchez gets sent off against Liverpool

Manchester United fans have expressed their frustration with Alexis Sanchez, who was sent off against Liverpool for a second bookable offense in the Champions League round of 16 second leg tie.

The Chilean forward picked up his second yellow card for a foul on Fabinho, shortly after Inter took the lead at Anfield through a sensational goal from Lautaro Martinez.

With the visitors reduced to 10 men in the 63rd minute, hopes of a comeback were extinguished as Liverpool held on to their slender advantage to win 2-1 on aggregate.

Sanchez was walking on thin ice ever since his rash challenge on Thiago earned him a yellow card in the first half. Despite already being cautioned, the former Manchester United winger was unable to hold himself back from clattering into Fabinho.

In the wake of Alexis Sanchez derailing Inter's hopes of a comeback against Manchester United's arch-rivals Liverpool, the Red Devils' fans refused to pull their punches on Twitter.

One fan tweeted:

"Alexis Sanchez: Letting United fans down since 2018"

Here are some of the reactions from Manchester United fans:

Nooruddean @BeardedGenius Fair play to Alexis Sanchez still pissing me off years after leaving us. Fair play to Alexis Sanchez still pissing me off years after leaving us.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Always said Alexis Sanchez is a prat... Always said Alexis Sanchez is a prat...

RP 🐐 @RonaIdoProp Alexis Sanchez sent off, he ruined it Alexis Sanchez sent off, he ruined it

Dan Coombs @DanCFootball Alexis Sanchez: Letting United fans down since 2018 Alexis Sanchez: Letting United fans down since 2018

Ronan @x7ronan Alexis Sanchez has absolutely done in any hope Inter had of taking the game to Liverpool after the goal Alexis Sanchez has absolutely done in any hope Inter had of taking the game to Liverpool after the goal

Paddy Power @paddypower So it seems the Man United Alexis Sanchez has turned up after all So it seems the Man United Alexis Sanchez has turned up after all

Alexis Sanchez left Manchester United in 2019 after a forgetful stint

Once regarded among the best attacking players in the Premier League, Alexis Sanchez joined the Red Devils on a free transfer in 2018. Considering his impact at Arsenal, there were plenty of expectations on him to deliver at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils even beat rivals Manchester City for his signature, which further added to the excitement surrounding the move. What transpired for Sanchez at the club, however, was nothing short of a nightmare.

In 45 appearances across competitions for them, Sanchez mustered a paltry return of five goals. He eventually joined Inter on loan in 2019 before making the move permanent the following year.

The 33-year-old has revived his career in Italy, winning Serie A with Inter last season. He has scored 17 goals and registered 22 assists in 98 appearances across all competitions for the club.

But his return to England has now ended in agony, with him getting sent off against Liverpool.

