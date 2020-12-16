Levante players surprised by Barcelona's lack of emotion after beating them

Levante players have expressed their surprise at Barcelona's lack of emotions despite registering an important victory over them on Monday.

Barcelona beat Levante 1-0 at Camp Nou, courtesy of a second-half goal from superstar attacker Lionel Messi.

'They seemed to show no satisfaction': Levante players on their Barcelona counterparts

Lionel Messi could leave Barcelona in the summer

The win was a much-needed victory for Barcelona and manager Ronald Koeman, after a shock 2-1 loss to Cadiz in La Liga.

Barcelona sit eighth in the league table and are struggling. Their lack of consistency has alarmed fans, with manager Koeman under immense pressure to create a coherent and fluent side.

Despite Barcelona's victory over Levante, there was apparently no show of emotions, leaving their opposition players surprised, according to Diario Sport.

According to one player, Barcelona players did not even talk to each other.

"They didn’t even talk to each other on the pitch. They just discuss set pieces and that’s it."

The reaction was consistent after the game, with no sound to be heard even after winning the game.

"After the game, absolutely nothing was heard in the dressing room or in the tunnel. They seemed to show no satisfaction in beating us."

Barcelona are currently in a state of turmoil, with poor performances on the field and supposed lack of direction off it irritating the fans.

With presidential elections coming soon, there have been questions raised over the Lionel Messi situation.

Lionel Messi's Barcelona contract expires next summer, and there have been no signs from him wanting to sign a new deal.

Having announced his decision to leave the club in the summer, the situation looks likely to stay the same in the winter transfer window, with Messi free to talk to clubs from January.

Manchester City were persistently linked with Lionel Messi in the summer and remain among the favourites to sign the Barcelona captain.

Paris Saint-Germain have also joined the race, with Brazilian superstar Neymar having recently expressed his wish to play with Messi once more.

