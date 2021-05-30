Lewandowski is currently better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi: Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is currently better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Lewandowski enjoyed another record-breaking year. He notched up an astonishing 41 goals in 29 Bundesliga appearances, breaking Gerd Muller's long-standing record of 40 goals in one Bundesliga campaign.

The Polish striker scored an incredible 55 goals in all competitions for Bayern Munich in the 2019-20 season, leading the German side to the treble. His performances earned him The Best FIFA Men's Player of 2020 award.

The 32-year-old has now won the European Golden Shoe award for scoring 48 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions this season.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentine maestro Lionel Messi have always been regarded as the two best players of their generation.

The duo share eleven Ballon d'Ors between them and have won a combined total of nine Champions League titles and seventeen domestic league titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have maintained incredible levels of performance and goal-scoring numbers despite their current age.

In recent years however, many fans and pundits believe that Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski should be considered in the conversation for the best player of his generation.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is convinced that the 32-year-old is currently better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

"He got the FIFA award for the best player in the world, so for me the case is clear. OK, great talents have emerged in world football, such as Kylian Mbappe. Nevertheless, Robert Lewandowski is currently the best footballer in the world," said Rummenigge.

"In my opinion, he is currently better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi."

Bayern Munich chairman Karl Heinz Rummenigge on Robert Lewandowski: "In my opinion, he's better than Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi."



Do you agree? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/o6H3UhD441 — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) May 22, 2021

Robert Lewandowski needs to replicate domestic form on the international stage like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Over the years Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been able to replicate their domestic form on the international stage. Both superstars have led their respective national teams to international glory, or got their country close to an international title.

Robert Lewandowski has been unable to make the same impact for Poland as he has had for Bayern Munich. The striker does lack the service and quality that he requires from his team-mates while playing for Poland.

The country will, however, be dependent on their talismanic forward during Euro 2020. Poland will be favorites to qualify out of a group that contains Spain, Slovakia and Sweden at Euro 2020.

Robert Lewandowski is going nowhere, says Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge ❌



🗣 "He's staying. Who sells a player who scores 60 goals a year?" [Sport1] pic.twitter.com/upDH7Ki0va — Goal (@goal) May 14, 2021

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.