Lewis Dunk reveals how Brighton squad reacted to Moises Caicedo's attempts to join Arsenal in January

Lewis Dunk has backed Brighton & Hove Albion's decision to keep Moises Caicedo despite heavy interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. The defender claimed the club made a big statement by rejecting all bids in January.

Arsenal were pushing to sign Caicedo in the winter window and reportedly made multiple bids for the midfielder. Chelsea were also keen on signing the Ecuadorian and had a £55 million bid prepared.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Dunk praised his club's decision to keep the midfielder despite bids from Arsenal and Chelsea. He said:

"Obviously it was a difficult situation for him and these things happen in football. It's not the first and won't be the last time players at a football club having this going on over their head. He's a young boy and we stick with him. He's a great lad and obviously a fantastic player."

Dunk added:

"Who knows how long we'll have him for and we're grateful to have him for at least the rest of the season and hopefully for longer. I think it's a massive statement from the club, standing their ground. Obviously we've sold players over the years to bigger clubs but I think it's a great statement to show that we want to keep him and I think rightly so."

Brighton manager wants fans to back Arsenal and Chelsea target

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi has urged the fans to get behind Moises Caicedo despite his request to leave. He believes the player made a mistake and is not a bad guy.

Speaking to the media, De Zerbi said:

"I want them [the fans] to support him. I don't want them to criticise him. I love Moises, the people who work inside Brighton love Moises, he's a good guy. I am very happy he stays with us until the end of the season."

Arsenal are expected to be back in the race for Caicedo in the summer, and Brighton might eventually sell. The Gunners were reportedly willing to go up to £80 million for the midfielder.

Chelsea are also said to be keeping tabs on the Ecuadorian star.

