Lewis Hamilton fans body-shame Max Verstappen for beach picture

A beach picture of Max Verstappen has recently led to his rival Lewis Hamilton’s fans body shaming the new world champion. The Dutchman’s beach picture comes from his holiday in Miami, where he was seen spending the holidays with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet.

The pictures were posted by Lewis Hamilton fans’ who believe the Briton had a better physique compared to the Dutchman. While F1 hibernates over the winter, drivers have been seen spending their downtime in different parts of the world with family, friends and some training.

The 2021 F1 season has led to extreme emotional reactions from both fan bases with polarized opinions. It has turned Twitter into a toxic mouthing match between fans of both camps.

Social media abuse has heightened since the controversial season finale, where Max Verstappen clinched his title. The seven-time world champion, Hamilton, has taken a break from social media after his failed 2021 campaign.

Nicholas Latifi also received death threats for crashing in the final race. His crash triggered the Safety Car, which cost Hamilton his title. The Williams driver had to write an open letter to address the issue of online abuse and social media hatred to raise awareness about its effects.

Max Verstappen might face a race ban in the 2022 season

Max Verstappen is close to a race ban in the 2022 season. He will face a partial ban if he collects 12 penalty points over the next 12 months. The Dutchman currently has seven penalty points over the last few months of the 2021 season. A race ban could hurt his 2022 campaign and make defending his title slightly harder.

If the FIA's penalties continue to be inconsistent and the Dutchman is penalized for edgy driving clashes or incidents, a race ban is a possibility in the first half itself. However, it might not have a significant effect with a record calendar comprising of 23 races.

