"Lies have been spread about me" - Rose Bertram rubbishes child entrapment claims involving PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

On Monday (January 9), famous model Stephanie Rose Bertram took to social media to deny rumors about her supposed affair with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Accusations from a blogger named Aqababe also stated that Bertram intended to seduce and entrap Mbappe with a child to secure her future, according to GFFN. These saw the model deal with a lot of vitriol online.

In an extensive post on Instagram, Bertram reacted and vented her frustration at the press for their malicious claims. She also declared that she had been subjected to cyberbullying as a result of these stories:

"Normally I do not reply to gossip or rumors, but there is also a line that should not be crossed.

"The last few weeks lies have been spread about me that are causing serious harm to my family, myself and those around me. 2023 has started for me with hate and cyber-bullying, unfortunately, it's the sad picture of what our world is becoming."

She continued:

"Nothing that has been said, written or claimed is true in any shape or form. The truth can't and won't come from a stranger that doesn't know anything about my life and is hiding behind a screen.

"The worst part is that people actually believe this nonsense even though there is no proof in what has been said about me and yet so many lies to ruin my image and reputation."

Bertram went on to reveal why she opened up about the malicious rumors regarding Kylian Mbappe:

"In a world where getting views, clicks and likes is all that matters, we sometimes forget that we are all still people and that cyberbullying can unfortunately destroy lives.

"Therefore I felt the need to speak up, because if we just let everyone say what they want to say, we might start to think that is normal. There are so many other people dealing with this and this is just pure evil."

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has seen several rumors come up about his relationships in recent months

Allegations surfaced that suggested PSG forward Kylian Mbappe was dating Bertram after designer Eli Mizrahi posted pictures of them together. The duo were on holiday in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and rumors claimed this was confirmed when messages dedicated to Mbappe appeared online.

As these rumors began circulating around social media circles, Kylian Mbappe was also linked romantically with trans model Ines Rau. This certainly played a part in adding fuel and fanning the flames regarding the speculation surrounding his relationship status.

ELSTAR 🇯🇲 Shawny @Shawny_Elstar Kylian Kbappe is in a relationship with a PlayBoy mag, transgender model. Rahtid. Kylian Kbappe is in a relationship with a PlayBoy mag, transgender model. Rahtid. https://t.co/Zaw2RIkpan

Bertram has taken control of her narrative with her emotional statement, which has directly denied any romantic involvement between herself and the PSG forward.

The 28-year-old Belgian model has two daughters with former AFC Ajax and PSG right-back Gregory van der Wiel. However, her marriage with Van der Wiel ended in divorce last year.

