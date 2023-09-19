"Life goes on" - Ex-Chelsea defender makes interesting Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi admission ahead of 2023-24 UCL season 

Former Manchester City and Chelsea defender Terry Phelan believes that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's absence will not be strongly felt at the UEFA Champions League 2023-24.

The European teams are gearing up to kick off their Champions League campaign for this season on Tuesday (September 19). The first group stage fixtures are set to take place tonight.

This season marks a significant change for the competition as it will be the first time without the presence of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Both football legends said farewell to European football during this summer's transfer window.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Inter Miami in July 2023, reportedly earning between $50 million to $60 million annually in wages, along with other sources of income. His contract with the club is set to run until 2025.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo switched to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr after his contract with Manchester United was terminated last year following his controversial interview with Piers Morgan in which he expressed his disdain for manager Erik ten Hag.

Speaking about the duo not being present in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24, Terry Phelan told the media that it is a normal part of the game because no player is more important than their clubs, and life continues without them.

"Life goes on, doesn't it? Clubs go on. I don't think any player is bigger than their club. It is exciting for managers now. I think if you look at PSG, they had three of the best forwards in the world, Neymar, Mbappe and Messi. They couldn't hit it together, any manager would have liked to have them," Phelan said.

"Obviously, Ronaldo's gone. He left Manchester United. He's won everything he could win in Europe. Messi's gone to David Beckham's Inter Miami. Life goes on and surely they will be missed. If you look at PSG, I think Messi didn't really settle in Paris. I think it was a poor move for him to tell you the truth and it didn't really click," he added.

Players such as Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, Ilkay Gundogan, and Vinicius Jr., according to Phelan, will make the competition interesting.

"We still have stars in the Champions League. Jude Bellingham is there, Erling Haaland is there, Robert Lewandowski, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane are there with Bayern Munich. Everybody will be looking at him to see what he can do. Ilkay Gundogan for Barcelona. Vinicius Jr. There are upcoming stars, who can score goals. I think the world goes on and football definitely goes on," he said.

Terry Phelan believes Kylian Mbappe is on the same level as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Terry Phelan then said that there are more exceptional players in the competition, though not necessarily as talented as Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, with only Kylian Mbappe reaching that level.

"There are wonderful players, probably not as big as Messi or Ronaldo. Only Mbappe is at that level. If you look around, there are still some quality players," he said.

Mbappe's club Paris Saint-Germain have reached the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League multiple times but have not yet been able to clinch the coveted title.

However, they are all set to kickstart their journey in the tournament this season and will face Borussia Dortmund in the opening Group F match scheduled for Wednesday (September 20).