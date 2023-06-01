“Life is good” - Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard goes Instagram official with Helene Spilling

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard seemingly announced his relationship with Helene Spilling in a recent Instagram post. Odegaard has previously been spotted in public with Spilling on several occasions.

Odegaard uploaded several snaps with Spilling. The attacking midfielder captioned the post, writing:

"Life is good."

Spilling is a Norwegian dancer. She is the winner of the 2021 edition of Norway's dance show, "Skal vi danse." She previously said about her rumored relationship with Odegaard:

"I was also looking forward to talking about the matter a few days ago, but now there are only a few months until "Shall we dance", so then it is important that I focus on that. Beyond that, I have no comment."

Arsenal's Odegaard was also quizzed about the matter in March. He told the media ahead of Norway's clash against Spain (via TV2):

"I had been looking forward to talking about it. But they chose not to ask. It was a bit boring. No, as I said: I was looking forward to talking about that. But now there are two days until an important match, the start of a new qualifier, so I think we have to focus there."

The Instagram post, though, suggests otherwise. Odegaard and Spilling have seemingly officially announced their much-rumored relationship.

How did Martin Odegaard fare for Arsenal this season?

Arsenal had a surprising campaign this year. Against all odds, the Gunners finished second in the Premier League. However, to some, it was disappointing that the team didn't win the Premier League despite leading the table for 248 days.

Odegaard was a crucial player for the Gunners this season. The Norwegian was one of the best creative forces in the midfield. Arsenal's captain scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 45 matches across competitions.

Since his arrival from Real Madrid, Odegaard has so far scored 24 goals and provided 15 assists in 105 matches for the Gunner. The player can be expected to be a crucial cog in Mikel Arteta's team for the foreseeable future.

