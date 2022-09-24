Ligue 1 announces Player of the Month for August with one star among PSG's superstar trio of Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe winning 45% of the votes 

One among Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe won 45% of the votes for the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award in August. While both Messi and Neymar have been superb so far this season, it is the Brazilian who got the lion's share of the votes and won the award.

Neymar enjoyed a stellar month as he scored seven goals and provided six assists in five games for the Parisians in the French league.

B/R Football @brfootball Five games

Seven goals

Six assists



Who else but Neymar would be Ligue 1’s Player of the Month for August 🤪 Five gamesSeven goalsSix assistsWho else but Neymar would be Ligue 1’s Player of the Month for August 🤪 https://t.co/K6yAEfEf15

His form has been quite astonishing since the start of the season. Overall, the No. 10 has scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in 11 games for the Parisians so far this season.

Kylian Mbappe has also enjoyed a fruitful start to his campaign with the defending French champions. In nine games, the French World Cup winner has bagged 10 goals, including seven in the league.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has also been in great form. He endured a difficult first season in the French capital since moving from Barcelona.

11 goals and 15 assists in 34 games were no match for his astronomical numbers for the Catalan club. That said, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has found his feet for PSG this season.

Messi has scored six goals and provided eight assists in 11 games across competitions for the Parisians. In eight Ligue 1 games, the Argentine maestro has scored four goals and provided seven assists.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier picks Neymar Jr. for special praise despite Messi and Mbappe's presence

The illustrious PSG trio

PSG coach Christophe Galtier heaped praise on Neymar Jr. after his team's 1-0 win over Brest on September 18. He specifically lauded the Brazilian's commitment to the team, saying (via Culture PSG):

"You can't sum it all up. It is he who gives the best balance. Of course, we came back to our first period in the Champions League, but also the second period against Brest. He has this ability to repeat efforts. He has volume and intensity."

Galtier added:

"He is generous to the team. It gives a good balance. He is both capable of repositioning himself and of having dazzling and technical quality. He's a great animator. Obviously, great players have to stand out in this type of match. Like Ney and Lionel (Messi) tonight, they were very good."

The French coach further stated:

"Ney worked a lot for the team, and in my opinion, he came out a little flushed and angry. It's normal. He has impeccable behaviour."

