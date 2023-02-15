Ligue 1 club OGC Nice have made an official complaint to the police after discovering that an an adult film was filmed inside the Allianz Riviera Stadium. According to SPORTBible, the incident reportedly happened during the Ligue 1 game between Nice and LOSC Lille on January 29.

This breach of stadium regulations has caused distress to Nice and forced them to take action. The club is now working with the police to investigate the incident and ensure that such instances do not happen again.

All Sportz 🏀⚽ @Allsportztv OGC Nice have filed an official complaint to French authorities after an amateur porn movie was filmed in the toilets of their stadium during their Ligue 1 game against Lille on January 29. 🤯🤯 OGC Nice have filed an official complaint to French authorities after an amateur porn movie was filmed in the toilets of their stadium during their Ligue 1 game against Lille on January 29. 🤯🤯 https://t.co/TdcfxzFgZr

After being made aware of the situation by fans who had seen social media posts about the filming, Nice were quick to respond by reaching out to police. Nice Eco Stadium, the company that operates the Allianz Riviera Stadium, has also filed a complaint due to the negative association of their business with the film.

It's highly unusual for fans to make such films in football stadiums, given that adult films are not related to football in any way. The occurrence, though, is not without precedent. UK-based hotel company Travelodge recently filed a police complaint after a 28-person adult film scene was filmed inside one of their hotels in Newcastle last month, as reported by The Sun.

SPORTbible @sportbible Ligue 1 side Nice have made a formal complaint after a porn film was shot inside their stadium Ligue 1 side Nice have made a formal complaint after a porn film was shot inside their stadium 😳 https://t.co/nwMDVQVRnE

Nice have taken due course of action by alerting the police to the incident. Both the club and Nice Eco Stadium have made it clear that such behaviour is not tolerated and has no place in their stadium.

By doing so, the Ligue 1 club have reiterated their unwavering commitment to providing a family-friendly atmosphere for fans.

Nice leave out Ross Barkley from Europa Conference League squad

Midfielder Ross Barkley has reportedly been left out of Nice's 25-man squad for the UEFA Europa Conference League knockouts. That's despite the former Chelsea midfielder playing a key role for the team, scoring three goals in 14 league games this season.

According to reports from France (via Daily Mail), caretaker manager Didier Digard surprisingly opted to leave Barkley out, which is a major setback for the 29-year-old. Barkley joined Nice at the start of the season after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent but will now have to watch the rest of his team's continental campaign from the sidelines.

Reports suggest that Barkley's omission made way for Badredine Bouanani, a young forward who has only made three appearances for the Ligue 1 club this season.

Poll : 0 votes