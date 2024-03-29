Ligue 1 hail Lionel Messi as GOAT through cheeky tweet amid rumors of Kylian Mbappe leaving PSG to join Real Madrid

French football's top-flight league, Ligue 1, hailed Argentine superstar Lionel Messi as the greatest of all time (GOAT) in a cheeky tweet amid rumors of Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe is all set to make the move to the Spanish capital from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) upon the conclusion of his current contract at the end of the season.

So far, Mbappe has spent his entire eight-and-a-half year career in the French top flight, plying his trade for boyhood club Monaco (2015-2017) and PSG (2018-present). He has made 357 appearances in total for the two Ligue 1 giants, returning an astounding tally of 277 goals and 122 assists.

With the news of his imminent departure, the Spanish language account of the league took a sly dig on Mbappe through a post on X. The post merely had an arrow pointing to the bottom left corner, with a message saying:

"Click here."

When users clicked the corner, howevr, the image description popped up, which said:

"Messi = 🐐(GOAT)"

Messi moved to PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona in 2021. He spent two seasons at the club, bagging 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 games. At the end of his contract in 2023, however, he once again moved to former PSG midfielder David Beckham's new MLS side, Inter Miami, on a free transfer.

While the stats may indicate that Mbappe had a bigger impact on the Ligue 1, the league clearly seems to sway towards the Argentine maestro.

PSG eye Manchester United superstar as replacement for outgoing Kylian Mbappe

PSG are eyeing Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford as a replacement for outgoing superstar Kylian Mbappe, according to reports from Daily Mail.

Rashford has been struggling for form lately, having chipped in with only eight goals and six assists in 35 games across all competitions for the Red Devils this season.

The report from Daily Mail claims the 26-year-old is considering a departure from United to get his career back on track. His name has been linked to PSG consistently, and the Parisians also seem interested to make him their replacement for their disgruntled French superstar.

He will have to compete with former Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele and rising star Bradley Barcola and South Korean wonderkid Lee Kang-in for a spot in the starting XI.

However, he could take a similar step as Jadon Sancho and revitalize his career by making the move away from Old Trafford. A move to PSG would make sense for both parties, but only time will tell if it materializes.