"Like Achraf Hakimi, my assets are protected" - Israel Adesanya praises PSG superstar after bitter breakup with ex-girlfriend Charlotte Powdrell

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has praised Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Achraf Hakimi for the way he handled his divorce from Hiba Abouk.

The Morrocan defender is in the middle of divorce proceedings with the Spanish actress that began after he faced allegations of rape. What must have come as a surprise to Abouk was that Hakimi transferred all his wealth to his mother, meaning the actress would not be entitled to any of the PSG star's fortunes.

Instablog9ja @instablog9ja “I can relate to ‘Hakimi’s’ story,” UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya says, as he tackl£s his ex for allegedly plotting to take half of his wealth. “I can relate to ‘Hakimi’s’ story,” UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya says, as he tackl£s his ex for allegedly plotting to take half of his wealth. https://t.co/YfaEsukekb

Adesanya currently finds himself in a similar situation. The Nigerian-born fighter recently broke up with ex-girlfriend Charlotte Powdrell, who has now taken him to court. She claims that her relationship with the middleweight champion was long enough to warrant her access to a portion of his assets.

Adesanya has now revealed that he, like the PSG right-back, has protected his assets as well. He said in an Instagram story (as quoted by Essentially Sports):

“Very relatable… Imagine being so fu*ken entitled that you think you deserve what a man has worked his whole life for. When you came into his life with nothing and tried to leave with millions. But like Achraf Hakimi, my assets are protected. I woulda taken half her sh*t too but I don’t want half of NOTHING.”

Hakimi has registered 27 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG this season, scoring five goals and three assists. The Morrocan international has also recorded two assists in 8 UEFA Champions League games for the Parisians this term.

"You'll understand why" - Hiba Abouk breaks silence after filing for divorce with PSG star Hakimi

Abouk has now opened up about her divorce with the PSG right-back. The Spanish actress took to Instagram to share a motivational message that read:

"Be very patient with yourself. Keep reminding yourself that things are working out for you. What doesn't make sense now will soon bring you clarity and peace. You'll understand why certain things happen a certain way. It's all in divine timing. Stay positive about everything."

﻿Abouk has also spoken about her issues after filing for divorce from the Morrocan international. She told Elle Magazine last month (as quoted by Marca):

"There are days when I'm fine and others when you have to know how to deal with the blows and make decisions that are sometimes complicated. That can throw you off balance a little. When you break up, you restructure your life although it is nothing major and you have to take the edge off the situation."

Abouk met Hakimi in 2018 when the right-back was playing in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund. The former couple then tied the knot in 2020 and have two sons together.

