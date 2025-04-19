“Like a dictator” - Claude Makelele opens up on playing under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea

Former Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele recently opened up on his time playing under Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge. The Frenchman claimed that the Portuguese tactician was like a 'father' but also like a 'dictator' at the same time.

Makelele made one of the most decisive moves of his career when he joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in a deal worth a reported €20 million in the summer of 2003. A year later, Jose Mourinho joined the Frenchman at Stamford Bridge, and the duo went on to win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups together.

Makelele has now opened up on his time at Chelsea under the Portuguese. Speaking to BBC’s Football Daily podcast, the former midfielder said:

"[Mourinho] was like a father with a strong character, [like a] dictator. I think he needed to [be like that] because he had young talent [that needed] discipline. [Mourinho] realised he could get a lot from the group of players. He knew he would make a success [of the team] because he could see the character.”

“When you have players like this, maybe you will not win straight away, but you will have success and you will win trophies. I think [Mourinho] knew this,” added the Frenchman.

IMakelele was a huge force to be reckoned with during his time under Jose Mourinho. He popularized the tough and hard-working defensive midfielder role, shielding the backline that consisted of players like John Terry, Ricardo Carvalho, Wayne Bridge and Glen Johnson.

Jose Mourinho's incredible record with Chelsea

The Portuguese coach had an incredible record during his time with the Blues, cutting across two separate spells. The first one, which stood out, came between 2004 and 2007, while the second one came up between 2013 and 2015.

Throughout the two spells, Mourinho oversaw 321 matches across all competitions, recording 205 victories, 65 draws and 52 defeats. According to Transfermarkt, the tactician bagged an average of 2.11 points per game, with the team scoring 588 goals under him and conceding 261.

The Portuguese helped Chelsea claim three Premier League titles, three League Cups, one FA Cup and one Community Shield. He is currently in Turkey, where he is managing Fenerbahce. His side are in the league title race, with 71 points in 29 games in the Turkish Super Lig so far this term. They are six points behind league leaders Galatasaray, who have played a game more.

