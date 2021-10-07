“Like Essien and Mikel” – Premier League star responds to Arsenal fan urging him to link up with Partey

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was recently urged by an Arsenal fan to join the Premier League giants. Ndidi replied by stating Arsenal already have Thomas Partey, who he considers a "great player."

A video of the conversation was tweeted by the fan, with the exchange detailed in the caption. Following Ndidi's comments on Partey, the Arsenal fan went on to say they wanted to see a "Ndidi and Partey combo" in midfield.

The Nigerian replied by saying "Just like Essien and Mikel," referring to Chelsea's famous midfield partnership consisting of Michael Essien and John Obi Mikel. Like the successful Chelsea duo from the past, Partey and Ndidi are also from Ghana and Nigeria respectively.

You can find the tweet here:

Ndidi has been tremendous for Leicester City over the last few years. Signed by the Foxes from KRC Genk in 2017, the 24-year-old has admirably filled the void left by N'Golo Kante's departure to Chelsea. Ndidi has made 185 appearances for Brendan Rodgers' side across all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing 11 assists.

The Nigerian international has also won the FA Cup and Community Shield with Leicester City. Ndidi is considered one of the best young defensive midfielders currently in the Premier League.

Partey, on the other hand, has looked good for Arsenal in patches. The Ghanaian's time with the Premier League giants has been massively affected by injuries. Partey has made only 38 appearances for Arsenal since signing in 2020. He is yet to score for the Gunners but has registered three assists so far.

Arsenal have previously shown interest in signing Premier League star Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium quite often in the last few years. The likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Barcelona have been rumored to be interested in the player. Arsenal and United were reportedly interested in signing Ndidi during the summer transfer window as well, but a move did not materialize.

It is understandable why the Nigerian might not have wanted to move from Leicester this season. Despite the club adding Boubakary Soumare to their midfield this summer, Ndidi remains an undisputed starter for the Premier League club. He still has two years left on his Leicester City contract and any club that wants to acquire Ndidi's services would have to shell out a substantial amount.

It is also worth noting that Arsenal are in a transition phase at the moment. The Gunners have finished eighth in the Premier League in successive seasons, with little success in domestic competitions as well. Arsenal also failed to secure European football last season. Leicester City, meanwhile, finished fifth in the 2020-21 Premier League to guarantee themselves a spot in the UEFA Europa League.

However, the Foxes have begun the new season in worse fashion than Arsenal. Leicester are currently 13th in the 2021-22 Premier League table with just two wins and two draws from seven matches. Arsenal, on the other hand, are marginally better off in 11th place with three wins and a draw from seven matches.

