"Like a fan on social media" - Jamie Carragher slams Mikel Arteta for recent Arsenal comments

Jamie Carragher has slammed Mikel Arteta for claiming that Arsenal were the best side in the Champions League this season. He stated that the comments about the Premier League title also left the Gunners open to being ridiculed.

In his column for The Telegraph, Carragher stated that PSG are the best side in the UEFA Champions League this season. He believes that Arteta's comments were unnecessary and the Ligue1 side were better than the Gunners in both games. He wrote:

"Some of Arteta’s most recent public comments have veered into that territory, making him sound more like a fan on social media perpetuating a series of complaints about injuries and refereeing decisions. His remarks about Arsenal deserving to beat Paris St-Germain over two legs in the Champions League semi-final left him open to ridicule. Luis Enrique’s side have been by far the best side in this year’s competition, and they showed their class in both games."

The Liverpool legend went on to hit out at Arteta for claiming that they were unlucky in the Premier League this season. He added:

"Arteta comparing Liverpool’s title-winning performance to Arsenal’s runners-up spot in 2023 and 2024 on the eve of facing the new champions was not clever, either. If Liverpool win their next three games, they will finish on 91 points. That’s more than any Arsenal side in history, which is why Arteta’s observation in midweek about Arne Slot winning with fewer points after 35 games than Arsenal won after 38 in the past two years will be mocked. For the record, Arsenal had 80 points at the exact same stage a year ago, and 81 the year before, which would have put them in second place right now, too. A manager delivering these messages within the confines of a dressing room is understandable."

Mikel Arteta claimed that his side were not in the right place at the right time to win trophies.

Arsenal finish another season trophyless under Mikel Artea

Mikel Arteta won the FA Cup within months of taking over at Arsenal from Unai Emery in the 2019/20 season. However, he has not managed to win another trophy in his time at the club.

The Gunners finished second in the Premier League in the last two seasons - finishing behind Manchester City both times. They are second in the table once again, but are not confirmed to finish as the runners-up once again.

With three games left in the season, the Gunners are just four points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea. They have third place Manchester City just three points behind, while fourth placed Newcastle United are level on points with Enzo Maresca's side.

