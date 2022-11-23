"Like fine wine" - France star Olivier Giroud comments after FIFA World Cup brace against Australia 

France striker Olivier Giroud has reacted to his record-breaking brace in his side's 4-1 FIFA World Cup opening win against Australia on 22 November.

The AC Milan frontman has been handed the role of Les Bleus' target man at the 2022 FIFA World Cup following an injury to Karim Benzema.

Giroud, 36, was fantastic in France's 4-1 thrashing of Australia, notching two fine strikes as Didier Deschamps' men kicked off their tournament with a victory.

He headed into the match with the Socceroos with 49 international goals for France but has now joined Thierry Henry with a record 51 goals following his double.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



The French forward has drawn level with the legendary striker as France's joint all-time leading goalscorer on goals



#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup Olivier Giroud 🤝 Thierry HenryThe French forward has drawn level with the legendary striker as France's joint all-time leading goalscorer ongoals Olivier Giroud 🤝 Thierry HenryThe French forward has drawn level with the legendary striker as France's joint all-time leading goalscorer on 5️⃣1️⃣ goals ⚽#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup https://t.co/X6x7OVCzUe

The former Chelsea striker has reacted to his exploits in the Group D match against Australia, where he made history for Les Blues.

He said (via talkSPORT):

“It means a lot to be next to Thierry Henry on the national team top scorer sheet. It is unbelievable and couldn’t hope for a better start at the World Cup."

The Milan frontman explained what keeps him motivated to continue playing at his age:

“I play football until my body allows me. I’m a competitor and I’m very passionate and still very hungry. As long as I feel good, I will do my best for the team to reach our target and tonight I feel very good."

Giroud added:

“Like some friends said ‘like fine wine’.”

France are top of Group D following their win over Australia and sit above both Denmark and Tunisia, who settled on a 0-0 draw in their FIFA World Cup opener.

Next up for Giroud and co is a clash with the Danes on Saturday, 26 November, who have been a bogey team for Les Bleus recently.

More injury woes for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Hernandez has been ruled out

Despite France's impressive victory over the Socceroos, there was cause for concern when Lucas Hernandez suffered a knock in the first half.

The Bayern Munich left-back had to be replaced by his brother Theo, and it has now been confirmed that he has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup.

He has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee, and reports claim that the Bayern defender may be out for as many months as seven to nine.

He joins Benzema, who withdrew just days before the tournament with a thigh injury he picked up in a training session.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 🤕 France's injuries heading into the World Cup France's injuries heading into the World Cup 💔🤕 https://t.co/KyXAQpsUqU

Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe, RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku, Juventus' Paul Pogba, and Chelsea's N'Golo Kante are other notable absentees.

Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes