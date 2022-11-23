France star could be out for up to 9 months following injury in FIFA World Cup opener - Reports

Lucas Hernandez could face up to nine months sidelined after suffering a knee injury in France's 4-1 FIFA World Cup opening win against Australia, per El Partidazo de COPE.

Bayern Munich left-back, Hernandez, 26, ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee after a clash with Australian winger Matthew Leckie.

The Socceroos scored the opener moments later as Hernandez lay in a heap on the floor.

The Bayern full-back was replaced by his brother Theo, who plays for AC Milan, as France secured a 4-1 victory on 22 November.

However, fears grew over the extent of Lucas Hernandez's injury, and the prognosis is now that the Bayern man could face around seven to nine months out.

He has been in form heading into the FIFA World Cup, making 11 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal, and providing an assist.

The left-back helped Bayern keep six clean sheets while he had nursed a torn muscle during the first half of the season.

His injury is the latest to rock the French national team after Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema was forced to withdraw with a thigh injury.

RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku, Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante and Juventus' Paul Pogba are notable French absentees from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe reacts to France's FIFA World Cup opening win against Australia

A fantastic opening night for Mbappe and co

Mbappe was at his usual best as France swept Australia aside with a brilliant 4-1 win.

Adrien Rabiot headed in the equalizer, and Mbappe scored a delightful effort while assisting one of Olivier Giroud's strikes.

Giroud scored a record-breaking double that put him level with Thierry Henry on 51 international goals for Les Bleus.

Mbappe has taken his FIFA World Cup tally to five goals and two assists in eight appearances at the tournament.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker looks raring to go in the FIFA World Cup and he reacted to a fantastic start for Didier Deschamps' side in Group H.

He wrote on Twitter account:

"A great entry into the competition."

Next up for France is a clash with Denmark on Saturday, 26 November, who have been a problem for Deschamps' men in recent times.

The Danes beat them both home and away in their recent UEFA Nations League action.

However, Denmark did struggle to get past a brave Tunisian side in their opener, settling for a 0-0 draw on 22 November.

