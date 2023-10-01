"Like a fish out of water" - Chris Sutton criticizes Manchester United summer signing after 2-1 Crystal Palace defeat 

Former England striker Chris Sutton has lambasted new Manchester United signing Sofyan Amrabat's performance in the 0-1 Premier League home loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday (September 30).

Making his first league start for United since arriving on loan from Fiorentina in the summer, Amrabat struggled in an unfamiliar left-back role. The 27-year-old won only six of 14 ground duels and one of two aerial duels as Palace wreaked havoc down Amrabat's wing.

Interestingly, the midfielder had also started at left-back in United's 3-0 win against the same opposition in their Carabao Cup opener in midweek. However, Amrabat struggled against Jordan Ayew on Saturday, conceding a free-kick midway through the first half, which Palace capitalized on to take the lead through a brilliant Joachim Anderson finish.

Analyzing Amrabat's performance on the night, Sutton told BBC Radio 5 live (via Manchester Evening News):

"Given away a free kick, being driven back towards his own goal by Ayew, and he palms it, a keeper would be proud of that. He’s not looked comfortable in that left back position today, like a fish out of water."

With Manchester United failing to conjure a response, they slumped to their second straight league defeat at home - a first in two years. With nine points from seven games, they're tenth in the league, nine off leaders Manchester City.

It's their worst start to a top-flight campaign in 34 years and worst in the Premier League era.

"We have to do better" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag did not mince words about his team's recent struggles, especially at home. The Crystal Palace league defeat came two weeks after Brighton & Hove Albion won 3-1 at Old Trafford.

After going more than a year without losing at home across competitions, ten Hag's side have come up short in successive outings. Ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash with Galatasaray on Tuesday (October 3), ten Hag said (as per United's website):

“We lost two games (here) in a row in the Premier League now. That is clear, but I wouldn't set that as a conclusion (right) now. We have to do better. That is definitely the case, but we have to show it, even in our body language.”

The Dutchman added about the need to transform Old Trafford into a fortress:

“Old Trafford needs to be a fortress, and (we need to show) that you can't get anything here. The only way other teams do that is if we lose. We have to do better here. The demand is that we get a row of wins to get into a rhythm. We have to do better than we are doing right now.”

Manchester United lost 4-3 at Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener two weeks ago.