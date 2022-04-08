"Like he’s got a move ready" - Gabriel Agbonlahor slams Chelsea star after Champions League defeat to Real Madrid

Former England and Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has accused Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger of playing it safe against Real Madrid. According to the 35-year-old, the German international was thinking of his imminent summer transfer and did not “want to hurt himself.”

Chelsea hosted Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday night. Los Blancos striker Karim Benzema ran circles around the Blues’ backline, scoring a hat-trick to inspire the visitors to a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

While the Frenchman’s first two goals, both headers, were nearly unstoppable, his third came from a defensive error by the hosts.

AYINDE🦋 @KamalOla_4 If Rudiger comes out like he's the best ball playing defender next week again, Benzema will score another 3 If Rudiger comes out like he's the best ball playing defender next week again, Benzema will score another 3😂😂

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy under-hit his pass to Rudiger, whose slow reaction allowed Benzema to steal the ball and complete his hat-trick. Despite getting to the ball first, Rudiger could not clear it out of danger, which has not sat well with Agbonlahor.

Slamming the 29-year-old for not giving his all in his duel with Benzema, Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT:

“I know it was a bad pass on Mendy, but Rudiger’s tackle was someone who didn’t want to get injured, like he’s got a move ready, and he didn’t want to hurt himself.”

Rudiger, whose contract with Chelsea expires this summer, has been linked with moves to Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus, according to Todo Fichajes. While Barca are no longer interested in his services, the German international staying put at Stamford Bridge is still a possibility.

He has made 44 appearances across competitions this season, scoring four goals and providing as many assists.

Mario Melchiot agrees with Gabriel Agbonlahor’s assessment of Chelsea center-back in Real Madrid defeat

Former Blues defender Mario Melchiot has partially agreed with Agbonlahor’s comments on Rudiger. Although the Dutchman did not think Rudiger was afraid of injuring himself, he admitted that his challenge on Real Madrid hero Karim Benzema was half-hearted.

Kwame Benaiah @kwamebenaiah Mendy made a mistake for the third goal but if you watch closely Rudiger could've still cleared the ball instead of trying to over do stuff. Mendy made a mistake for the third goal but if you watch closely Rudiger could've still cleared the ball instead of trying to over do stuff.

Responding to Agbonlahor’s comments, the 45-year-old said:

“I can’t really say that, because he’s normally so tough, he does not care about that. But the way he went in it, I agree with you, he could have gone tougher. And he went with his left foot instead of his right and normally if you make the tackle with your right, and you go all the way [you would win the ball].”

Melchiot added:

“Everything was half, half ball, half challenge, and that’s why Benzema [scored].”

With a two-goal lead to defend, Real Madrid will host Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu for the return leg next Tuesday, April 12.

Edited by Samya Majumdar