“Like Messi meeting Ronaldo”, “Loser meets the winner” - Fans react as Lamine Yamal embraces 28-year-old star at 2025 Ballon d’Or gala

Fans on social media have compared Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal sharing a moment with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Ousmane Dembele to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo were spotted hugging at the Ballon d'Or gala, as they made their way to their seats.Messi and Ronaldo dominated the Ballon d'Or galas over the last two decades, winning the award a combined 13 times. The Portuguese superstar last won it in 2017, tying the Argentine, but the Barcelona legend has since won it three more times, bringing his tally to eight.Yamal and Dembele are the front-runners for the Ballon d'Or this year after playing a key role for Barcelona and PSG last season. Both players are present at the gala and are waiting to find out who is taking home the prestigious award.Fans have now reacted to the hug between the two and posted:RAYMOND RAY @OneRaymondRayLINKWhen the loser meets the winner. We all know the clear winner Barca fuo agyimi rofff 😂😂😂😂😂𝐀𝐁𝐃 @abdul1ah_frLINKIts like messi meeting ronaldoSharon @giftoku0LINK@ballondor 2 goatsHIGHBEE @Highbee2004LINKOusmane is an ex Barcelona player and Yamal is our super kid. Anyone who wins deserve itTGG @actual_tggLINK@ballondor Yamal 🤝 DembeleAliyu @the_huntergeeLINKNo hates.Former Arsenal star Gael Clichy spoke to GOAL in July about the Ballon d'Or and claimed that Dembele deserved the award over Yamal. He said:&quot;The Ballon d'Or rewards players who are decisive: you have to take into account individual statistics, which have been highlighted by Cristiano and Lionel Messi. This year, Ousmane Dembele has some pretty crazy numbers. And when he came on during the match, he was sharp, with or without possession, when he pressed.&quot;&quot;Failing to reach 90 goals in a year, for me today Dembele is the winner hands down. With Thierry Henry, we say that Ousmane is the most complete, he can score and make others score, cause chaos around him, he contributes defensively with his pressing... Today we have to give credit to Ousmane on these pressing phases, especially for players of this quality, he makes the work of an entire team easier, it's rare to see a player like that get in tune.&quot;Lamine Yamal has won the Kopa Trophy this year, making it back-to-back wins for the Barcelona teenager.Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to finish with more Ballon d'Or awards than Lionel MessiCristiano Ronaldo spoke to Piers Morgan in 2019, while he was at Juventus, and admitted that he wanted to finish his career with more Ballon d'Or wins than Lionel Messi. He claimed that he deserves to win the award six to eight times in his career and said (via BBC):&quot;Messi's in the history of football - but I think I have to have six or seven or eight to be above him. I'd love it, I think I deserve it.&quot;Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have not finished in the top 30 in the last two seasons. Both players have moved away from European football and are slowly edging towards the end of their careers.