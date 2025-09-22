  • home icon
  • Football
  • Ballon d'Or 2012
  • “Like Messi meeting Ronaldo”, “Loser meets the winner” - Fans react as Lamine Yamal embraces 28-year-old star at 2025 Ballon d’Or gala

“Like Messi meeting Ronaldo”, “Loser meets the winner” - Fans react as Lamine Yamal embraces 28-year-old star at 2025 Ballon d’Or gala

By Sripad
Modified Sep 22, 2025 19:54 GMT
Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele meet at Gala
Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele meet at Gala

Fans on social media have compared Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal sharing a moment with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Ousmane Dembele to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo were spotted hugging at the Ballon d'Or gala, as they made their way to their seats.

Ad

Messi and Ronaldo dominated the Ballon d'Or galas over the last two decades, winning the award a combined 13 times. The Portuguese superstar last won it in 2017, tying the Argentine, but the Barcelona legend has since won it three more times, bringing his tally to eight.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Yamal and Dembele are the front-runners for the Ballon d'Or this year after playing a key role for Barcelona and PSG last season. Both players are present at the gala and are waiting to find out who is taking home the prestigious award.

Fans have now reacted to the hug between the two and posted:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Former Arsenal star Gael Clichy spoke to GOAL in July about the Ballon d'Or and claimed that Dembele deserved the award over Yamal. He said:

"The Ballon d'Or rewards players who are decisive: you have to take into account individual statistics, which have been highlighted by Cristiano and Lionel Messi. This year, Ousmane Dembele has some pretty crazy numbers. And when he came on during the match, he was sharp, with or without possession, when he pressed."
Ad
"Failing to reach 90 goals in a year, for me today Dembele is the winner hands down. With Thierry Henry, we say that Ousmane is the most complete, he can score and make others score, cause chaos around him, he contributes defensively with his pressing... Today we have to give credit to Ousmane on these pressing phases, especially for players of this quality, he makes the work of an entire team easier, it's rare to see a player like that get in tune."
Ad

Lamine Yamal has won the Kopa Trophy this year, making it back-to-back wins for the Barcelona teenager.

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to finish with more Ballon d'Or awards than Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to Piers Morgan in 2019, while he was at Juventus, and admitted that he wanted to finish his career with more Ballon d'Or wins than Lionel Messi. He claimed that he deserves to win the award six to eight times in his career and said (via BBC):

Ad
"Messi's in the history of football - but I think I have to have six or seven or eight to be above him. I'd love it, I think I deserve it."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have not finished in the top 30 in the last two seasons. Both players have moved away from European football and are slowly edging towards the end of their careers.

About the author
Sripad

Sripad

Twitter icon

Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.

Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.

Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.

If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sripad
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications